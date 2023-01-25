The New Castle High boys basketball team held on for a win Tuesday night.
The Red Hurricane built a 16-point halftime lead and withstood a late Aliquippa rally for a 55-50 win at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“I thought we were really good n the first half,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “We were really efficient offensively. We moved the ball well and we rebounded well. I thought we were good in our offensive sets. We finished around the rim and rebounded their misses.”
New Castle (14-2 overall) forged a 16-14 margin after one quarter. The hosts pushed the buffer to 33-17 at the half. The Quips (9-5) battled back, cutting the deficit to 42-37 after three periods.
“We played a poor third quarter,” Blundo said. “I thought part of it was energy and part of it was focus. I do think Aliquippa picked it up in the second half.
“I just felt like our focus was off. I think we’ve been pretty good out of halftime all year. It has to be 32 minutes. Every second of that 32 minutes has to be strong.”
Jonathan Anderson paced three ‘Canes in double figures with 15 markers and Da’Jaun Young was next with 13. Nick Wallace added 11 tallies.
“Having a point guard like Jonathan is so important. Especially in games like this,” Blundo said. “They’re throwing multiple Division 1 athletes at you.
“It’s always fun playing against Aliquippa.”
Donavon Walker led all scorers with 21 points for Aliquippa.
New Castle (4-1 section) travels to North Allegheny (2-3, 7-8) at 7:30 p.m. for a Section 1-6A matchup.
“They’re playing really good basketball right now,” Blundo said of North Allegheny. “They had a really nice win over Central Catholic and they beat Shaler (Tuesday night). They’re playing their best basketball right now.”
Union 57,
Carlynton 54
The Scotties overcame a poor shooting night at the foul line for a Section 1-1A road win over the Cougars.
Union (5-0, 15-0) was just 8 of 25 at the foul line.
“We got lucky; we held on,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “It’s not acceptable to shoot free throws like that. We have to take them more serious at practice. That’s where I come in.
“The way we shoot the basketball, we should not shoot free throws like that. We are very fortunate we came out of there with a win.”
Union trailed 19-11 after one quarter and 21-11 before regrouping. The Scotties held a 29-24 halftime advantage.
“There was no panic with our team,” Stanley said. “They jumped on us pretty good. We maintained our composure.”
Union held a 42-38 lead going to the fourth quarter. The Scotties maintained a two-possession lead late and survived to remain the lone undefeated WPIAL team in boys or girls basketball.
Lucas Stanley netted 12 points to lead Union and Peyton Lombardo chipped in with 11. Matt Stanley and Braylon Thomas tossed in 10 tallies apiece for the winners. Matt Stanley added nine rebounds and five assists, while Kaden Fisher contributed 16 boards and five assists to go along with his nine points.
Chase Jones led all scorers with 19 points for Carlynton (4-2, 11-5).
Mohawk 61,
Freedom 26
The Warriors took control in the second quarter en route to a Section 1-3A home win over the Bulldogs.
Mohawk (6-1, 15-1) led 17-15 after one quarter and extended the advantage to 36-16 at the half. Freedom (1-7, 2-15) went a little over six minutes before scoring in the second quarter. The Warriors carried a 49-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
Deven Sudziak and Bobby Fadden tallied 14 points apiece for Mohawk. Justin Boston was next with 11.
Logan Bickerstaff bucketed nine points for Freedom.
Mohawk returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ellwood City.
Sharon 64,
Wilmington 33
The Greyhounds dropped a District 10, Region 5-3A/4A home decision to the Tigers.
Wilmington trailed 18-4 after one quarter and 34-18 at recess.
Anthony Reed paced the Greyhounds with 14 points.
Wilmington visits Shenango at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls
Shenango 53,
Riverside 27
The Lady Wildcats raced to a 21-5 lead after one quarter and cruised to a nonsection home win over the Lady Panthers.
Shenango (14-4) held a 33-12 lead at the half. The Lady Wildcats were coming off a 62-57 Section 1-2A home win over Freedom, to force a tie atop the league standings with the Lady Bulldogs.
“We did what we had to do,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “I was a little bit worried coming off a big win last night. We had a strong first quarter.
“Emilee Fedrizzi hit three-straight 3s in the first quarter for us. It was a good nonsection victory.”
Kylee Rubin scored a team-high 18 points with nine rebounds for the Lady Wildcats. Fedrizzi chipped in with 14 markers and six assists.
Shenango returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Aliquippa.
Union 41,
Beaver 39
The Lady Scots hung on to claim a nonsection road decision over the Lady Bobcats.
Union (10-6) led 16-5 after the first quarter and 24-15 at the break. Beaver (10-5) trimmed the deficit to 30-27 after three periods.
Zoe Lepri led the Lady Scots with 12 points, five steals and three rebounds. Kelly Cleaver collected eight points, five boards and three assists.
Chloe List netted 17 tallies for Beaver.
Union travels to Aquinas Academy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
