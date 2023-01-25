New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.