The Neshannock High boys basketball team broke a halftime tie and raced to a Section 1-3A road win over the Mohawk, 69-49.
Neshannock (7-3, 16-4) locked up second place outright in the section standings. The Lancers led 17-12 after the first quarter, but the Warriors rallied to knot the count at 33 at the break.
Neshannock outscored Mohawk 20-9 in the third period to carry a 53-42 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Mike Sopko paced the Lancers with 15 points and Jack Glies was next with 14. Paul Litrenta contributed 11 markers for the winners and Cam’Ron Owens was next with 10.
Jay Wrona tossed in 24 tallies for the Warriors (3-8, 5-16).
Ellwood City 48, Laurel 39
Alexander Roth recorded 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a Section 1-3A road win over the Spartans.
Ellwood City Lincoln ends the regular season at 10-0 in the league and 20-2 overall.
Milo Sesti added 15 points for the Wolverines.
Eli Sickafuse netted 15 markers for Laurel (4-6, 11-8) and Kobe DeRosa chipped in with 12.
Union 74, Western Beaver 31
The Scotties started strong and never looked back in rolling to a Section 1-1A road decision over the Golden Beavers.
Union (10-0, 20-2) held a 23-6 advantage after the first quarter and pushed it to 45-17 at recess.
“We got a quick lead and we were able to cruise on home,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “I was able to get the starters out and get everyone some playing time. It was a good way to end the regular season, undefeated in section.”
Cameron Taylor, Mark Stanley and Peyton Lombardo paced Union with 11 points each. Mark Stanley added nine rebounds and Porter posted eight.
Matthew Stanley and Jayden Wynn tossed in nine tallies apiece for the victors. Matthew Stanley also handed out nine assists.
Levi Gray scored 11 points for Western Beaver (2-8, 5-11).
Franklin 89, Wilmington 32
The Greyhounds struggled in a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home loss to the Knights.
Wilmington (0-13, 1-19) trailed 34-7 after the first quarter and 56-16 at the half.
Ben Miller netted 13 points to pace the Greyhounds.
Girls
Hickory 49, Wilmington 41
The Lady Hornets put the game away in the fourth quarter in a District 10, nonregion home win over the Lady Greyhounds.
The Lady Greyhounds (11-9) led 11-9 after one quarter before trailing 29-22 at the break. Wilmington got within 36-33 after three periods, but Hickory outscored the visitors 13-8 in the final eight minutes.
Lia Krarup collected 19 points and seven steals to pace the Lady Greyhounds. Maelee Whiting pulled down 10 rebounds to go with her six points and AnnaLee Gardner notched six boards and five assists to go with her four tallies.
Wilmington jumped out to an 11-2 lead, but the visitors went cold. Hickory scored 20 straight points and the Lady Greyhounds failed to score for nearly nine minutes.
“We did a nice job of pouncing on them early,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “The foul shooting and missed layup opportunities were our demise (Friday night).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.