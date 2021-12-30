The Neshannock High boys basketball team completed the comeback Wednesday night.
The Lancers fell behind by nine points in the first quarter before rallying for a 53-52 overtime win over Union in the final game of the Neshannock Christmas Tournament.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “It was two local teams just really battling it out.
“They’re a terrific basketball team. They have a full complement of players, with great shooters on the wings. They’re just a complete basketball team.”
Neshannock’s Mike Sopko missed a one-and-one with 14.9 seconds left in regulation with the score deadlocked at 48. Cam’Ron Owens got the offensive rebound and the Lancers played for the last shot. With five seconds to go, Sopko put up an errant shot. Neshannock’s Nate Rynd got the offensive rebound and Kurt Sommerfeld missed the final shot with one second to go, forcing overtime.
In overtime, Union’s Matthew Stanley hit the front-end of a one-and-one to tie the game at 51 with 34 seconds remaining. He hit the second freebie to put the Scotties up 52-51.
Sebastian Coiro dished off to Owens for a basket inside to put Neshannock up 53-52 with 23 seconds to go.
Matthew Stanley missed a jumper with 11 seconds to go for Union. His brother Mark Stanley got the offensive rebound with nine seconds left. Matthew Stanley missed a jumper with four seconds and the Scotties didn’t get another opportunity at the bucket.
“To be able to pull this off, it was just a tremendous effort by our guys,” Corey said.
Said Union coach Mark Stanley, “We had three good looks at it late and couldn’t knock one down.”
Neshannock has won 12 of the last 14 meetings with Union.
The Scotties led 20-11 after one quarter and 31-20 at halftime.
“I tried to get them refocused at halftime,” Corey said. “Union got off to a strong start.
“Our guys really had a tremendous effort in the second half. Not to just battle back, but to take it into overtime and get it done in the extra frame. It was a great effort.”
Sopko scored 24 points for the Lancers and Owens was next with 10.
“Cam’Ron had a sprained ankle to start the year and he missed a couple of games,” Corey said. “Then, he got sick and missed a couple of games.
“To get him back in the lineup, he’s a little bit of a difference maker for us, especially on the defensive end. I’m proud of how he played tonight.
“I thought Mike Sopko played well the whole game. He was very balanced. I thought Mike played one his best games that he has played in quite some time for us.”
Matthew Stanley tossed in 24 points for the Scotties to go along with four steals and four assists. Mark Stanley was next with 10 markers and 12 boards.
“It was a good game. A good game for both teams,” Coach Stanley said. “Everything about it was a great high school basketball game.
“It was two teams playing hard. We hit shots early. We came out of the gate and hit some open looks. I knew they were going to make a run. They tightened their defense up and then it went back and forth.”
Tim Nicholas (Hillcrest Christian Academy), Colin Hill (Wilmington), Matthew Stanley (Union), Mark Stanley (Union), Owens (Neshannock) and Sopko (Neshannock) earned all-tournament status.
Obama Academy 54,
Shenango 25
The Wildcats struggled in the opener of the Shady Side Academy Holiday Tournament.
Shenango (1-5) fell behind 16-4 after one quarter and 36-10 at the half.
Brody McQuiston netted 17 points for the Wildcats.
Obama, which competes in the City League, is 3-2.
Nazareth Prep 56,
Mohawk 55
The Saints outscored the Warriors 17-12 in the fourth quarter to rally for a win in the St. Joseph Christmas Tournament.
Jay Wrona scored 18 points to lead Mohawk (2-6) and Keigan Hopper was next with 12.
Nathan Brazil tossed in a game-high 28 markers for Nazareth Prep (1-6).
Laurel 47, Eden Christian 40
Laban Barker recorded 25 points to pace the Spartans to a win over Eden Christian in the final game of the Laurel Christmas Tournament.
Barker added 13 rebounds and four assists for Laurel.
“Laban played great tonight,” Spartans coach Ken Locke said. “It’s what we expect from him.
“Overall, I thought our whole team played great defense against a great basketball team.”
Laurel’s Landon Smith was the tournament MVP. He scored five points in the win. Eli Sickafuse supplied eight points for the Spartans (5-1).
Damon Astonino scored 18 points for Eden Christian.
Wilmington 48, Hillcrest Christian Academy
The Greyhounds got in the win column against Hillcrest Christian Academy in the final round of the Neshannock Christmas Tournament.
Wilmington (1-6) rallied by outscoring Hillcrest Christian Academy 17-14 in the final period to forge the win.
Pierce Nagel netted 15 points for the Greyhounds, while Damien Micco chipped in with 11 and Davon Taylor tallied 10.
Aaron Powers paced all scorers with 17 points.
GIRLS
Neshannock 70,
Fort LeBoeuf 44
Mairan Haggerty helped the Lady Lancers get off to a strong start in a win over Fort LeBoeuf in the final game of the Sally Ward Tournament at Hickory High.
Haggerty tossed in 16 of her game-best 24 points in the first quarter for Neshannock. The Lady Lancers led 25-2 after the first quarter.
“Mairan was on fire to start,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “It was a god test for us; we needed that. Fort LeBoeuf rebounded well against us.”
Haggerty also added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the winners.
Megan Pallerino was next with 18 markers for Neshannock and Neleh Nogay notched 13 tallies, six assists and five steals.
Addi Watts contributed nine points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Lady Lancers.
Neshannock was 27 of 55 from the field.
Fort LeBoeuf battled back in the second quarter, going on a 15-0 run and cutting the deficit to 43-25 at the half.
“They were good defensively,” Grybowski said of Fort LeBoeuf. “They were probably one of of the better defensive teams we’ve faced.
“They were aggressive; it was a good test for us. They didn’t go away.”
Grove City 32, Laurel 29
The Lady Spartans struggled at the free-throw line and it proved costly in a loss to the Lady Eagles at the Laurel Christmas Tournament.
Laurel (3-3) was just 7 of 14 at the foul line, compared to 5 of 6 for Grove City.
Danielle Pontius and Joselynn Fortuna scored eight points each to lead the Lady Spartans. Regan Atkins collected eight rebounds to lead Laurel.
