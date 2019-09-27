Mohawk’s John Colella scored the game-winning goal with five minutes left on a penalty kick in a 3-2 Section 1-1A home win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Thursday boys soccer action.
The Warriors have won four games in a row.
Colella scored two goals for Mohawk (4-4-1, 5-5-1) and Kaleb Lloyd added one. All of Mohawk’s goals were unassisted.
Alex Boston made seven saves in goal to earn the win.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heard (4-2-1, 6-3-1) led 2-1 at the half.
Cross country
‘Canes prevail
New Castle improved to 6-0 in Section 5-2A action with a 19-36 win over Montour and a 15-48 decision over Hopewell on its home course.
Jonah Miller won the boys varsity race in 16:55 and teammate Zac Gibson was second, also in 16:55. New Castle’s Ryan Hunyadi took third in 16:56, Gavyn Hansotte was fourth in 17:04 and Isaac King finished ninth for the ‘Canes in 17:34.
New Castle’s junior high boys team defeated Hopewell and lost to Montour. Ben Bryson finished third overall for the ‘Canes.
The New Castle girls varsity team split a pair, falling to Montour and knocking off Hopewell. Anna Blundo led the Lady ‘Canes with a time of 21:17, Marissa Polding, Julia Bryson, Summer Barge and Nina Reider also competed for New Castle.
