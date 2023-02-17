The Mohawk Area School District is considering enacting a Name, Image and Likeness policy.
This policy would require any student athlete who signs up for any NIL agreement to have the athlete or a parent/guardian notify a principal or the athletic director within 72 hours.
This comes after the PIAA board of directors approved an amendment in December to their bylaws allowing high school student athletes to receive payment under NIL. This includes commercial endorsements, promotional activities, social media presence, product or service advertisements and unique digital items and assets.
During its meeting Tuesday, the school board approved the purchase of new high school weight room equipment at $5,270.66.
Ellwood City Lincoln
Jeffrey Kerstetter was hired as the district’s soccer coach for the co-ed team for three years at $3,375 per year.
Laurel
Travis Loccisano and Richard Serignese were hired as assistant baseball coaches for the 2022-23 school year at $1,200 each.
Shenango
The Shenango Area School Board approved on Monday the hiring of Mike Offie as assistant softball coach at a stipend of $2,256.
Union
At its meeting Wednesday, the Union Area school board approved the hiring of Kim Niedbala as assistant high school track coach at a stipend of $2,325, Brandon Eppinger as a volunteer track coach, Jacob Jendrysik as head junior high baseball coach at a stipend of $2,325, Joseph Annarelli as assistant junior high baseball coach at a stipend of $2,325, Arin Biondi and Josh Richman as volunteer junior high baseball coaches, Kevin Benedict as head junior high softball coach at a stipend of $2,325, and Corey Shannon as assistant junior high softball coach at a stipend of $2,325.
The district was donated $3,000 to help purchase two automated external defibrillators.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross said the district already has five AEDs, with one taken to every game. As such, the two additional machines will be used as spares and will be taken to practices for players.
“This will give us more coverage,” Ross said.
