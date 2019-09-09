The Wilmington High girls cross country team captured a team championship Saturday.
Junior Grace Mason turned in a fourth-place effort to lead the Lady Greyhounds to the title at the Big Red Invitational at West Middlesex. A total of 38 schools competed in the event.
Mason posted a time of 19:57. Teammates Emma Mason (21st, 21:43), Becka Book (27th, 21:58), Elise Hilton (38th, 22:25) and Samantha Gioan (45th, 22:51) all earned medals for their top-50 performances.
Wilmington’s varsity boys team placed 13th, led by senior medalist Dale Nestor (32nd, 18:05).
Tagg Walker also earned a medal in the junior high race for Wilmington, claiming 11th place.
Autumn Hendry finished 47th for the Neshannock girls varsity team in 22:55 at the Big Red Invitational. Maria Clause (25:17), Hannah Kwiat (26:24), Rachel Kroner (27:12) and Micaela Golub (33:48) also ran for the Neshannock girls.
Lorenzo Scarnati led the Neshannock boys, placing in 18:47 and Quinn Hilton tallied a time of 21:12. Ben Razzano (22:49), Anthony Ziegler (26:06), Drew Frank (26:46), Kale McConahy, (28:18) also competed for the Lancers.
Brendan Burns took 18th for the Neshannock boys in the junior high race in 9:32. Taegan Scheller was 31st for the Lady Lancers in the girls junior high race in 10:58.
New Castle’s boys team split squads Saturday to compete in a pair of varsity races.
A squad traveled to Schenley Park to compete in the Red, White & Blue Classic. Those runners elected to compete up in classification against the largest schools in the WPIAL and elsewhere.
The runners finished third overall as a team behind Mount Lebanon and North Allegheny. A total of 33 teams competed in the Class 3A race.
Anthony Litrenta and Zac Gibson earned individual honors, finishing 22nd and 23rd respectively in 16:58. Jonah Miller was 35th in 17:13, Ryan Hunyadi (41st, 17:19) and Gavyn Hansotte (54th, 17:32).
New Castle’s “B” squad traveled to West Middlesex to compete in the Big Red Invitational.
The varsity boys team finished 16th out of a field of 33 teams.
The boys were paced by Dante Mangieri, who finished 54th in 18:36. Aiden Klik was next in 19:10, Lucas Bradley crossed the line in 19:14, Anthony McCauly finished in 19:53 and Luke Bongivengo added a time of 19:56.
New Castle’s Ben Bryson was the county’s top finisher in the junior high boys race. He finished seventh overall in 9:00.
The junior high boys team finished sixth as a team.
New Castle’s girls varsity cross country team placed ninth out of 29 teams at the Big Red invitational.
Anna Blundo finished 29th overall with a time of 22:04, followed by Julia Bryson, Nina Reider, Abby Ambrosini and Madison Soukovich. The JV girls team, made up of Emily Carter, Lailah Bogart, Zoey Ondako, Madi Kessler and Lexie Bradley captured the team championship.
Girls soccer
Lady Warriors hold on
Mohawk edged visiting Riverside in a Section 3-1A match, 3-2.
The Lady Warriors are 2-0 both in section and overall.
