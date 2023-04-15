The Laurel High softball team’s bats were connecting on Friday.
The Lady Spartans secured a 9-1 WPIAL Class 1-2A win at Shenango. Laurel recorded 13 hits to Shenango’s two.
“We came out swinging; put 13 hits up,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “We got strong pitching and it was good section win for us.”
Grace Kissick (3-0) pitched six innings and surrendered two hits, one walk and struck out eight batters for Laurel (5-1 section, 7-1 overall).
“She came on in as relief in the second inning and she just dialed in,” Duddy said of Kissick. “She was in the zone. She looked good. She’s been strong for us so far this year, very strong.”
Laurel’s Addison Deal hit a home run in the fifth inning and Ivy Pancher grabbed a triple.
Shenango’s Kennedi Lynn (2-5) went the distance and relinquished 13 hits, nine runs — seven earned — and pitched two walks and nine strikeouts.
Laurel scored one run in the top of the first inning, two in the second, one in the third, three in the fifth and two in the seventh. Madison Iwanejko plated Shenango’s (2-3, 2-5) lone run in the bottom of the first inning.
Laurel will host Riverside in a Class 1-2A game at 5 p.m. on Monday. Freedom will host Shenango in section action at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Union 15, South Side Beaver 0
Mia Preuhs (4-1) went the distance and pitched a no-hitter and had three walks and 11 strikeouts for Union.
The Class 1-1A game ended in the fourth inning because of the mercy rule.
The Lady Scots recorded 11 hits in the game. Tori May led Union with three RBIs and Addison Nogay recorded a triple.
The Lady Scots plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning, five in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth.
Union will travel to Sewickley Academy to compete in a Class 1-1A game at 4 p.m. on Monday.
New Castle 9, Western Beaver 8
The Lady ‘Canes picked up their first Class 3-5A win thanks to Keara Mangieri and Camiyah Kimmel.
Mangieri was three for three at the plate and roped two home runs and had four RBIs. Kimmel was three for four and posted three RBIs and a home run of her own.
“It was a huge win,” New Castle coach Laurie Lidak said. “They put the ball in play and we made some big defensive plays in the field. It was an all around offensive and defensive effort. It was a total effort by the entire team.”
New Castle (1-3, 3-7) grabbed 10 hits to Western Beaver’s eight.
Morgan Piatt (3-7) pitched all seven innings and gave up eight hits, eight runs — seven earned — and had one walk and 10 strikeouts.
New Castle scored its first two runs in the first inning, one in the fourth and six in the seventh. Western Beaver plated four runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.
The Lady ‘Canes will host Moon in a Class 3-5A game at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Hopewell 8, Mohawk 7
The Lady Warriors tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh inning after Alivia Hare hit a home run, but came up short against Hopewell in a Class 2-3A game.
Hopewell produced 12 hits to Mohawk’s 11. Ava Nulph recorded a triple for the Lady Warriors (1-3, 6-4).
“Defensively, the last three section games we were just giving them away,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said.
Reagan Magno (1-2) relieved Gigi Cowher in the second inning and surrendered five hits, one run — earned — and pitched six strikeouts.
Hopewell plated two runs in the top of the first inning, five in the second, and one in the fifth.
Mohawk scored one run in the third, five in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Mohawk will travel to Beaver Falls to compete in Class 2-3A action at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Baseball
New Castle 7, Central Valley 2
The Red Hurricane secured a nonsection road victory over Central Valley.
This game marked New Castle’s first win of the season.
“It was a great game; a lot of fun. Our kids never gave up. It was an enjoyable game to coach,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “Seeing the guys and the smiles on their faces experiencing success right now set us in motion for next week to get back into the conference games. We’re 0-4 in the conference. This is an important win for us and I’m really proud of them.
“We had a good week of practice and spending time together — some team building moments. It shows today that their minds are in the right places and we’re ready to go. We’re looking forward to getting back into the section.”
New Castle (1-6) recorded nine hits, while Central Valley had six. Anthony Miller went 3 for 3 at the plate and led New Castle with three RBIs and belted a home run.
Damarion Young (1-1) pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up three hits, one run — earned — had one walk and three strikeouts.
The ‘Canes scored three runs in the third inning, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh. Central Valley scored its first run in the third inning and one in the seventh.
New Castle will return to Class 3-5A action in a home game against Mars at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Neshannock 7, McDonald 6
Neshannock’s Zach Rich, Robert Glies, Andrew Moses, all seniors, and Boyd Kurutz started in their first varsity game of the season.
“Every kid that played their first game tonight comes to practice every single day,” Quahliero said.
“They never miss a weight session, a hitting session, a conditioning session. Tonight was for those guys to have a chance to compete under the lights at Kirkwood Field, I just wanted to get a game for those seniors that haven’t played.”
The Lancers were originally scheduled to compete against Brookfield, but the team cancelled at 7:30 p.m. last night.
Neshannock coach John Quahliero contacted close to 35 schools and scheduled a game an hour later with McDonald.
Glies started on the hill and pitched three innings.
He surrendered five hits, four runs — three earned — and had one walk and four strikeouts.
“It was his first varsity start on the mound,” Quahliero said. “He didn’t get the win but he did a great job.
“He threw about 60 pitches. For his first time on the mound, he competed his tail off.”
Rich (1-0) relieved Glies and pitched the final four innings. Rich allowed four hits, two runs — all earned — and pitched four walks and six strikeouts.
“Zach Rich, who’s just coming off an injury, threw a phenomenal baseball game,” Quahliero said.
“He’s a senior that hasn’t had many opportunities and he made the most of his opportunities today to get the win.”
Kurutz was four for four at bat and led Neshannock (6-2) with three RBIs.
“He had some critical at bats,” Quahliero said of Kurutz. “He executed perfectly. Squaring balls up each at bat. Boyd put us on his back tonight.”
Neshannock posted 11 hits to McDonald’s seven. McDonald plated one run in the top of the first inning, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.
The Lancers scored two runs in the fourth inning, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.
“Andrew Moses, another senior, played tremendous defense in left field,” Quahliero said. “He had two vital at-bats and he executed a perfect suicide squeeze (in the fifth inning) to help put us on top.”
Neshannock is set to host Beaver Falls at 4:30 p.m. on Monday for the first game of their Class 1-3A series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.