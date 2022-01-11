The Laurel High boys basketball team dropped a heartbreaker Tuesday night.
Beaver Falls’ Xavier Collins buried a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to lift the host Tigers to a 52-49 win over the Spartans in a WPIAL Section 1-3A matchup.
It was an early battle for first place between the teams. Laurel falls to 2-1 in the league and 8-2 overall, while Beaver Falls improves to 3-0, 6-3.
Laurel’s Laban Barker drained two free throws with 25 seconds to go, knotting the count at 49. The Tigers called timeout with 16 seconds remaining, setting up Collins’ game-winning bucket.
The Spartans called timeout after Collins’ bucket, but they were unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.
“Every time we had a chance to get it closer we made a mistake,” Spartans coach Ken Locke said. “We kept fighting and fighting. We didn’t quit and we battled back.
“It was just unfortunate we couldn’t make a play at the end.”
Laurel trailed 7-4 after one period and 23-18 at the break. Beaver Falls carried a 41-31 advantage into the final frame.
Barker paced the Spartans with 15 markers and Eli Sickafuse was next with 14. Kobe DeRosa chipped in 11.
Tyler Cain and Jaren Brickner netted 13 points apiece to pace the Tigers.
Union 57,
Nazareth Prep 31
The Scotties looked sharp in capturing a Section 1-1A road win over the Saints.
The game was played at the Thelma Lovette YMCA in Pittsburgh.
“It’s always a different experience, just getting down there and getting a win,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “Anytime you get a section road win is nice.”
Union (3-0, 10-1) built a 15-8 margin after the first quarter and pushed it to 29-12 at the half.
Matthew Stanley led the Scotties with 18 points and six steals. Mark Stanley was next with nine markers and six rebounds. Kaden Fisher pulled down seven boards, while Nick Vitale and Braylon Thomas tallied four assists each.
Nathan Brazil bucketed 15 markers on five 3-pointers for Nazareth Prep (0-2, 1-8).
Ellwood City 84,
Mohawk 46
The Wolverines jumped out to a big lead early and cruised to a Section 1-3A home victory over the Warriors.
Ellwood City (3-0, 10-2) built a 28-6 lead after the first quarter and stretched it to 48-25 at the break.
Joseph Roth poured in a game-high 34 points for the Wolverines and Milo Sesti was next with 19. Alexander Roth tossed in 16 tallies.
Alexander Roth delivered seven rebounds and seven assists for the victors, while Sesti handed out four assists. Joseph Roth garnered 11 boards and four blocks.
Mason Hopper scored nine points to lead Mohawk (0-3, 2-9).
Neshannock 55,
Riverside 27
The Lancers dominated in posting a Section 1-3A road win over the Panthers.
Neshannock (1-2, 9-3) held a 16-6 margin after one quarter and 27-13 at the half.
Mike Sopko netted a team-high 16 points for the Lancers and Sebastian Coiro collected 14. Sopko supplied nine rebounds and Coiro contributed six assists.
Bo Fornataro scored 12 points for Riverside (0-3, 3-7).
Shenango 64, Riverview 53
Brody McQuiston led the Wildcats to a Section 1-2A road verdict over Riverview.
McQuiston recorded team highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds for Shenango (1-2, 2-8). Braden Zeigler was next for the Wildcats with 15 markers and Dalton Peters posted 14.
Preston Schry handed out six assists for the winners.
Shenango was 17 of 23 from the foul line, including 13 of 17 in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats were coming off an 80-65 home loss to unbeaten Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday.
“We really needed to get this one tonight,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We played well Friday against OLSH and I thought we had some momentum built from Friday.
“We got after it tonight and we were really poised down the stretch. We made some big foul shots down the stretch. We need a couple of wins to give us some confidence.”
Sharon 37, Wilmington 36
The Greyhounds lost a fourth-quarter lead and the game in a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A road decision to the Tigers.
Wilmington (0-4, 1-8) held an 11-5 advantage after the first quarter and a 23-21 margin at the break. The Greyhounds carried a 34-24 buffer going to the final frame.
Tuff McConahy tossed in 10 markers to pace Wilmington. Colin Hill notched 10 rebounds and five assists for the Greyhounds.
Santonio Piccirilli posted nine points to pace Sharon (1-3, 1-9).
Girls
Neshannock 72, Greenville 44
The Lady Lancers rolled to a nonsection home win over the Trojanettes.
Neshannock opened a 25-6 margin after one quarter and settled for a 40-23 advantage at recess.
“This was a good win for us,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “We went out big and they made a nice little run back at us in the second quarter.
“They are very sound defensively. They play very good defense. We did get some baskets in transition.”
Grybowski picked up her 695th career victory in her storied 42-year career.
Megan Pallerino paced three Neshannock players in double figures with 22 points, followed by Mairan Haggerty with 20, including 13 in the first period. Neleh Nogay netted 17 markers.
Pallerino posted eight rebounds and five steals, while Haggerty blocked three shots. Nogay handed out 10 assists with six boards and Addi Watts added eight points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Lancers were 26 of 51 from the field.
Josie Lewis tossed in 18 points for Greenville.
