The Laurel High boys basketball team ended a long layoff with a victory Tuesday night.
The Spartans, who were playing for the first time since Dec. 19, held on for a 61-50 win over South Side Beaver in the opening round of the Laurel Christmas Tournament.
Laurel led 10-4 after the first quarter and 25-12 at the half.
“After the long layoff, I thought our guys played hard,” Spartans coach Ken Locke said. “It was a little sloppy, but we got after it defensively.
“I was satisfied with the performance and the effort.”
Kobe DeRosa scored 18 points for Laurel (4-1) and Laban Barker was next with 14. Eli Sickafuse contributed 12 tallies for the winners.
Brody Almashy scored a game-high 22 points for the Rams (3-4).
St. Joseph 54, Mohawk 48
The Warriors’ comeback fell short in dropping a matchup to the Spartans at the St. Joseph Christmas Tournament.
Mohawk (2-5) trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and 27-19 at the half. The Warriors were down 39-27 going to the final frame.
Jay Wrona paced the Warriors with 15 points and Mason Hopper was next with 11. Keigan Hopper contributed 10 tallies for Mohawk.
Jimmy Giannotta tossed in a game-best 25 points for St. Joseph (1-4).
Ellwood City 74, Mercer 49
Joseph Roth led three Wolverines in double figures as the team rolled to a victory over the Mustangs in the championship of the Mercer Christmas Tournament.
Roth tallied a game-high 25 points, including 12 markers in the first half. His brother, Alexander Roth, was next with 23 points, 11 of which came in the first half.
Caden Crizer collected 13 points for Ellwood City.
The Wolverines (7-2) raced to a 23-7 lead after the first quarter and pushed the buffer to 40-23 at the break. Ellwood City held a 57-39 advantage after three quarters.
Jake Mattocks netted 13 points to lead the Mustangs (6-2).
GIRLS
Neshannock 76, Sharpsville 20
The Lady Lancers cruised to a win in the Sally Ward Holiday Classic, which was hosted by Hickory High.
Neleh Nogay returned to the Neshannock lineup after missing two games in concussion protocol.
She tallied a game-high 18 points, to go with eight steals and seven assists.
“It was a good win,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “It was great to have Neleh back.”
Megan Pallerino was next for Neshannock with 17 markers, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Mairan Haggerty contributed 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the winners, while Addi Watts added 10 points, five steals and five assists.
The Lady Lancers, who turned the ball over just seven times, were 29 of 55 from the field.
“It’s great to see balance in scoring,” Grybowski said. “We just jumped out and played well defensively. We passed exceptionally well.”
Laurel 58, Ambridge 39
The Lady Spartans started strong and never looked back en route to a win over the Lady Bridgers in the opener of the Laurel Christmas Tournament.
Laurel (3-2) led 18-4 after the first quarter and held a 28-16 margin at the half.
Johnna Hill paced the Lady Spartans with 17 points and Danielle Pontius chipped in with 13. Hill secured eight boards, while Regan Atkins pulled down a team-best 12 to go with her eight markers.
Angela Brazzon scored 20 points to lead Ambridge (0-6).
West Middlesex 53, Mohawk 45
The Lady Warriors dropped a matchup to the Ms. Reds at the West Middlesex Kiwanis Tournament.
Mohawk was initially slated to play Iroquois. However, the tournament schedule was adjusted because of COVID.
Aricka Young netted 13 points for the Lady Warriors and Natalie Lape added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.