The Wilmington High volleyball team dropped a 25-14, 25-16, 25-6 District 10, Region 2-2A decision at Greenville on Tuesday night.

Madison Wigley had four assists and five digs, while Keegan McConahy added three kills and six digs, Alex Anderson five digs and McKenzie Wigley five digs for the Lady Greyhounds.

Wilmington dropped to 1-3 in the region, 5-6 overall.

Ellwood City edges Mohawk

The visiting Lady Wolverines slipped past Mohawk 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 in Section 1-2A action.

Taylor Covert collected 19 digs to lead the Lady Wolverines and Angie Nardone notched 31 assists. Avory Elchison slammed nine kills and Danielle McCowin served four aces.

Saylee Grinnen blocked three shots.

For Mohawk (3-8), Talia Magno had seven kills and seven blocks, Megan Veon eight kills, Leah Boston five assists, Jenny Lyda nine digs and Cassie Jones five digs.

Ellwood claimed the JV match, 25-14, 25-12. Krista Kunkle had five digs and Audrey Magno three kills for the Lady Warriors.

Lady Wildcats cruise

Shenango breezed to a 25-5, 25-4, 25-5 Section 1-1A road win over Quigley Catholic.

Kylee Rubin recorded 11 points and six aces for the Lady Wildcats and Emma Callahan collected eight points.

Shannon Linz delivered 21 assists and six points for Shenango, while Emilee Fedrizzi slammed 10 kills.

Grace Merkel posted eight kills for the victors and Kassidy Peters served five points. 

Union wins in four

The Lady Scots rallied for a 14-25, 25-6, 25-18, 25-18 Section 1-1A road win over Aliquippa.

Madison Wynn paced Union (5-4) with five kills and 20 digs, while Hannah Bowen contributed nine assists and five aces.

Raquel Zarlingo scooped up seven digs with nine aces and Nina Casalandra collected nine digs and three aces.

 The Lady Scots’ junior varsity team won 25-5, 25-15.

Girls soccer

Lady Greyhounds fall

Wilmington dropped a 4-0 District 10, nonregion home match to Karns City.

Karns City led 3-0 at the half.

The Lady Greyhounds dropped to 8-3.

