Lia Krarup delivered for the Wilmington High girls basketball team Friday night.
Krarup netted 21 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 48-18 District 10 nonregion home win over Rocky Grove.
Krarup scored 10 of her points in the first quarter as Wilmington (4-1) raced to an 18-3 lead.
“We’re asking Lia to do a lot,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “She’s doing a good job of facilitating the offense.
“She’s shooting the ball well and attacking the rim.”
Sarah Dieter delivered six steals to go with her six points. Maelee Whiting and Madison Graham garnered eight rebounds each for the winners. Graham also had six markers.
Wilmington led 25-7 at the break and 38-14 going to the fourth quarter.
“I thought the girls settled in nicely as the game progressed tonight,” Jeckavitch said. “The girls played with a lot of passion and fire.
“Hopefully we can continue to play good basketball and keep getting better.”
Boys
Freedom 69, Mohawk 41
The Warriors dug a hole early and couldn’t recover in dropping a nonsection road matchup to the Bulldogs.
Mohawk trailed 27-13 after the first quarter and 39-19 at the half.
Jay Wrona netted 15 points for the Warriors (1-4).
Carter Huggins tossed in a game-best 21 tallies for Freedom (1-3).
Hickory 71, Wilmington 18
The Greyhounds started slow and never recovered in dropping a Region 4-3A road decision to the Hornets.
Wilmington (0-2 region, 0-4 overall) trailed 24-9 after the first quarter and 46-15 at the half.
Pierce Nagel netted 10 tallies for the Greyhounds.
Ellwood City 61, Sharpsville 32
Joseph Roth and Steve Antuono led four Wolverines in double figures with 14 points apiece, leading the team to an easy nonsection home win over the Blue Devils.
Alexander Roth recorded 13 markers and Milo Sesti was next with 10 for Ellwood City Lincoln.
The Wolverines led 21-9 after the first quarter and 35-15 at the half. Ellwood pushed the lead to 48-25 going to the fourth quarter.
