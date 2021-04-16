Remi Koi helped propel the Wilmington High softball team to victory Thursday.
Koi pitched and batted the Lady Greyhounds to a 12-4 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over Mercer.
Koi (5-0) started and went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up nine hits and four earned runs with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
At the plate, Koi posted three hits and a pair of RBIs. She smacked a solo home run in the second inning, her second homer of the year.
“I couldn’t ask for more from Remi,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “She was a bulldog in the circle. She went about her business. She was a bulldog at the plate, too. she stepped her game up. The whole team stepped up and played a great game. They showed up to play.
The Lady Greyhounds (5-0 region, 5-0 overall) pounded out 16 total hits.
Faith Jones also had three hits with two RBIs for Wilmington. She belted a solo home run in the first inning, her second shot of the year.
Taylor Dlugozima delivered three hits for the Lady Greyhounds.
Ella Krarup and Paije Peterson posted two hits and two RBIs apiece for Wilmington. Chloe Krarup collected two hits for the Lady Greyhounds.
“I was very happy with what we did offensively,” Frank said. “We had to take care of business. Mercer is a great team.
“I said ‘let’s score every inning. Keep the foot down on the pedal.’”
Wilmington scored two runs in the first, one in the second, four in the fourth, two in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Mercer (4-1, 4-1) plated a marker in the first, two in the third and one in the seventh.
Central Valley 6, Neshannock 5
The Lady Lancers’ rally came up short in the seventh in a nonsection road loss to the Lady Warriors.
Neshannock (3-1) trailed going to the top of the seventh when it tallied a run to get within a marker. Central Valley (4-3), though, was able to halt the threat and claim the win.
The Lady Lancers rolled up nine hits, but they committed nine errors as well.
Gabby Perod posted two of Neshannock’s hits. Jadyn Malizia knocked in two runs for the Lady Lancers.
Abigale Measel (2-1) started and took the loss. Measel pitched three innings, giving up three hits with four runs — none earned — with a walk and two strikeouts.
Neshannock scored a run in the second, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
Central Valley collected a run in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth.
Shenango 3, Freedom 1
Madison Iwanejko crushed a three-run homer in the third inning with two outs, lifting the Lady Wildcats to a Section 4-2A road win over the Lady Bulldogs.
It was the first homer of the season for Iwanejko.
Freedom scored its run in the last of the seventh.
Shenango (3-1, 7-2) slugged seven hits. Brianna DeSalvo and Iwanejko notched two hits each for the Lady Wildcats. Iwanejko knocked in three runs.
Mia Edwards (7-2) started and went the distance to pick up the win. Edwards gave up three hits and an earned run with 16 strikeouts and no walks.
North Catholic 13, Union 1
The Lady Scots had just two hits in the nonsection road loss.
Halaena Blakley went the distance for Union, giving up 14 hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Union scored one run in the second inning. North Catholic scored two in the first, two in the second, one in the fifth and eight in the sixth.
Blakley had both of the Lady Scots’ hits.
Union is now 4-4 overall and North Catholic 5-2 overall.
Baseball
Beaver 9, New Castle 8
Beaver hit a walk-off grand slam with no outs in the bottom of the seventh to knock off the visiting Red Hurricane in a Section 2-4A matchup.
Dante Micaletti (1-1) suffered the loss in relief. Micaletti faced two batters and didn’t record an out. He walked a batter and allowed one hit — the grand slam — with two earned runs.
New Castle (3-2, 5-5) committed six errors in the loss.
The ‘Canes posted 10 hits.
Dom Fornataro recorded three hits for New Castle and Logan Gibson added a pair.
Rocco Bernadina belted a two-run homer in the first inning, his third blast of the season. He finished with two RBIs.
Donny Cade drove in two runs as well.
Eddie Lutton started for New Castle and had to be pulled because of the pitch count. He worked four innings, giving up four hits and four runs — three earned — with six strikeouts and three walks.
The ‘Canes scored two runs in the first, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the seventh.
The Bobcats (1-3, 1-5) notched four markers in the third and five in the seventh.
Ellwood City 6, Freedom 2
Ryan Gibbons delivered on the mound and at the plate to lead the Wolverines to a Section 1-3A home win over the Bulldogs.
Gibbons started and picked up the win. He tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and a run — unearned — with three walks and 12 strikeouts.
Gibbons also drove in a pair of runs.
Ashton Wilson had three of Ellwood City Lincoln’s six hits overall. James Meehan added a triple for the Wolverines (4-0, 4-5).
Ellwood City tallied two runs in the first, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Freedom (1-3, 1-7) scored a run in the fifth and a marker in the seventh.
Laurel 8, South Side Beaver 6
The Spartans rallied with three runs in the seventh for a Section 2-2A win over host South Side Beaver.
The Rams pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-5 lead going to the seventh.
Luke McCoy paced Laurel with two hits and two RBIs. Robert Herr and Michael Pasquarello also drove in two runs each for the Spartans.
Herr delivered a fifth-inning home run for the winners.
Landin Esposito started and picked up the win. Esposito worked four innings, allowing three hits and two runs with five strikeouts.
Laurel plated two runs in the third, three in the fifth and three more in the seventh.
South Side Beaver scored two runs in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Boys tennis
Neshannock sweeps foe
The Lancers rolled to a 5-0 Section 2-2A road win over Beaver Falls.
Evan Dean (No. 1), Josh Urban (No. 2) and Sammy Ball (No. 3) won singles matches for Neshannock.
The doubles tandems of Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (No. 1) and Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (No. 2) also prevailed for the Lancers (5-2, 8-2).
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5, BEAVER FALLS 0
SINGLES
1. Evan Dean (N) def. Mark Hewitt 6-1, 6-2.
2. Josh Urban (N) def. Matt Laderer 6-0, 6-0.
3. Sammy Ball (N) def. Julian Knight 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (N) def. Dakota Flatley/Jon Zipper 6-0, 6-0.
2. Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (N) def. Aydin Murphy/Isaiah Wilcox 6-0, 6-0.
