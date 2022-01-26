The Ellwood City Lincoln High girls basketball team needed a win against Beaver Falls to stay in playoff contention.
On Thursday the Lady Wolverines were one step closer to that goal after a 50-34 WPIAL Section 1-3A victory against Beaver Falls.
“Beaver Falls and Riverside are must wins for us, so that’s what you tell the girls, ‘You want to make playoffs? This is it,’” Ellwood City coach Dena Noble said.
“Those seniors set that goal in June and that’s what they’re chasing. and they were ready to play.”
The Lady Wolverines (2-5 section, 5-9 overall) took a one-point lead in the first quarter against the Lady Tigers and never lost it.
Noble commented that experienced players helped propel them to victory.
“We had the experience. They started two freshmen and three sophomores,” Noble said.
“We had veterans on our own court so we knew we were going to take control on that game.
“They played Mohawk (Tuesday), us (Wednesday) and Laurel (Thursday), so that worked in our favor too.”
Kyla Servick led Ellwood City with 24 points, while Emily Sedgwick had 13 of her own.
“We had the goal since the beginning of the season to make playoffs. These games are must wins,” Noble said. “Hopefully, things will work in our favor and the rest of the season will play out how I hope it goes.”
Noble said that due to rescheduling, the Lady Wolverines’ next matchup will be against Beaver Falls (2-6, 3-10) again, and the team knows what to expect going forward.
Boys
Laurel 75, New Brighton 66
The Laurel High boys basketball took a lead right at the start of the nonsection matchup against New Brighton and never looked back.
“We did what we had to do try to turn a corner in the second half of the section. It wasn’t pretty but we shot the ball,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “We were able to come out and get the job done. A win’s a win.”
Laurel (9-5) ended the first half with a 29-23 advantage.
New Brighton (5-7) attempted to narrow its deficit in the second half scoring 24 and 19 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. The Spartans responded with 22 points in the third and 24 in the fourth.
Eli Sickafuse drained 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Laurel. Landon Smith chipped in 18 points.
Sharpsville 51, Wilmington 43
The Wilmington High boys basketball team couldn’t piece it together against Sharpsville on Wednesday.
Wilmington (1-14) ended up trailing Sharpsville at the end of the first quarter, 17-12. At the end of the half, the Greyhounds managed to tie the game up at 25.
Wilmington tasted its first lead of the night at the end of the third quarter, 33-30.
The Greyhounds’ Damien Micco drained 13 points while Pierce Nagel had 11 of his own.
In the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils (1-8) came out swinging, putting up 21 points to Wilmington’s 10.
Riverside 43, Shenango 32
The Shenango High boys basketball team couldn’t find momentum on Wednesday night against Riverside.
Shenango (3-12) had a slow start, with the first half ending in the Panthers’ favor, 21-9
Dalton Peters and Brody McQuiston netted 11 points each for the Wildcats.
Shenango still struggled to find momentum in the second half as Riverside (5-11) kept its lead.
