A strong start helped guide the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team to victory Saturday.
The Wolverines led by 10 points after the first quarter en route to a 56-35 WPIAL nonsection home win over Blackhawk.
Ellwood City Lincoln (3-1) led 15-5 after the first quarter and 26-15 at the half. The Wolverines put the game away in the third period, building a 48-22 lead going to the final quarter.
Steve Antuono poured in a game-high 27 points for Ellwood City Lincoln. He now has 991 career points.
Alexander Roth chipped in with 17 markers for the winners.
The Cougars are now 3-2.
Beaver Falls 54,
Shenango 43
The Wildcats came up short in a matchup against the Tigers at the “Clash at New Castle” Tournament.
Shenango (1-3) turned the ball over 14 times in the setback.
“I was pleased with our effort; the effort is there,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “We’re still trying to find ourselves.
“Against Beaver Falls, you can’t turn the ball over. Turnovers out front has been our problem. We have to take better care of the ball.”
Shenango trailed 16-14 after the first quarter and 28-21 at the half.
Brody McQuiston led the Wildcats with 18 points and four assists. Dalton Peters was next with 14 markers.
Isaiah Sharpe tossed in a game-best 20 tallies for Beaver Falls (2-1).
Neshannock 71,
Youngstown East 42
Mike Sopko led a balanced Lancers attack with 14 points in a win over the Panthers at the “Clash at New Castle” Tournament.
Nate Rynd recorded 12 points for Neshannock and Sebastian Coiro contributed 10.
The Lancers led 18-7 after the first quarter and 31-16 at the half. Neshannock put the game away in the third period, carrying a 61-25 advantage into the final quarter.
Laurel 62,
Sharon 28
The Spartans pulled away in the second half en route to an easy win over the Tigers in the “Clash at New Castle” Tournament.
Laban Barker led four Laurel players in double figures with 15 points. Eli Sickafuse and Kobe DeRosa chipped in with 14 markers apiece, while Aidan Collins collected 10.
Sickafuse pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
Keon Haker netted 15 points for Sharon.
Girls
New Castle 50,
West Mifflin 48
Rihanna Boice helped lead the Lady ‘Canes to a narrow win over the Lady Titans in the “Clash at New Castle” Tournament.
Boice scored 25 points and added 15 rebounds for New Castle (3-2).
Trailing 48-47 with 30 seconds left, the Lady ‘Canes’ Kayla Jones drove the ball toward the basket. Jones spun around, kept her dribble and hit Boice with a pass on the block. Boice missed the shot underneath, but she was fouled.
Boice made both free throws to put New Castle up 49-48. West Mifflin then drove down the floor and tossed up an errant shot. Boice got the rebound and she was fouled with 2.6 seconds left. Boice made the second attempt of the two-shot foul for a 50-48 lead.
The Lady ‘Canes’ Neena Flora tipped a pass on the inbound play and the hosts held on for the win.
“Boice had a heck of a game and Diamond Richardson played great,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “It was definitely a great team effort.
“Coming off two road losses, it was definitely a big game for us to show some character. We felt that we didn’t play up to our ability in those games. I told them to play hard, rebound, defend and we will be there. Aayanni Hudson and Deja Drew fouled out; we were without two of our seniors. I was proud of our young girls. Neena was a leader out there. Did we give a little bit? Yes. But we held it together as a team.”
