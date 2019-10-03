Madisyn Cole scored two goals in the Mohawk High girls soccer team’s 4-1 WPIAL Section 1-1A victory over visiting Sewickley Academy on Wednesday.
Abby Shoaff and Natalie Quear added one goal each. Shoaff had two assists and Cole one. The Lady Warriors are now 5-6. Alexa Nulph made five saves in goal.
The halftime score was 3-0.
Volleyball
New Castle prevails
The Lady ‘Canes topped Beaver Falls 25-16, 25-15, 25-9 n non-section action at the Lady Tigers’ court.
Raquel Rivera had four assists; Aliya Blackshear 10 kills, three assists and three blocks; Teasia Stewart six kills, Kerri Lyles three blocks; Sarah Hunyadi eight assists; Logan Holmes three assists and India Bailey five kills.
New Castle is now 2-7 overall.
The Lady ‘Canes won the JV game, 15-25, 25-20, 15-12.
Tennis
Lancers duo advance
Neshannock High senior tennis players Kelli Huffman and Margo Silverman advanced to the quarterfinals of the WPIAL 2-2A Doubles Tournament at Shadyside Academy before a semifinal loss.
The duo defeated the No. 7 seed from Sewickley Academy in the round of 16, 11-10 (7-4).
In the quarterfinals, the Lady Lancers were eliminated by the No. 2 seed from Knoch, 10-5.
“I thought the girls played very well against some of the best competition in the Pittsburgh area,” Neshannock coach Chuck Dess said. “This experience will only help us going into the playoffs.”
