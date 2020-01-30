Just as the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team heated up Wednesday night, Wilmington went cold.
The Greyhounds let a 41-37 lead after three quarters slip away in a 61-50 non-section loss to the visiting Wolverines.
Ellwood City is now 9-10 overall, while Wilmington is 6-11.
“We just went ice-cold and then got into foul trouble,” Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said.
The Wolverines made 15 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice the win.
Nate Coonfare led Ellwood City with 18 points and Steve Antuono added 15.
Caelan Bender had 14 points, five steals and five assists, Junior McConahy 10 points and 12 rebounds and Shane Cox 10 boards for the Greyhounds.
Close
Ellwood City's Steve Antuono goes up for a layup during an away game at Wilmington.
Ellwood City's Steve Antuono dribbles around Wilmington's Junior McConahy.
Ellwood City's Nathan Coonfare shoots a free throw during an away game at Wilmington.
Wilmington's Shane Cox dribbles to the basket during a home game against Ellwood City.
Wilmington's Shane Cox goes up for a shot during a home game against Ellwood City.
Wilmington's Mike Jeckavitch during a home game against Ellwood City.
Wilmington's Austin Lisowski drives to the basket against Ellwood City's Nathan Coonfare .
Wilmington's Mason Reed dribbles to the basket during a home game against Ellwood City.
Ellwood City's Alexander Roth boxes out Junior McConahy during a free throw.
Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono during an away game at Wilmington.
Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono during an away game at Wilmington.
Wilmington's Ian Sullivan is fouled by Ellwood City's Steve Antuono while teammate Nathan Coonfare (32) defends.
Ellwood City's Steve Antuono goes up for a layup during an away game at Wilmington.
Ellwood City's Steve Antuono dribbles around Wilmington's Junior McConahy.
Ellwood City's Nathan Coonfare shoots a free throw during an away game at Wilmington.
Wilmington's Shane Cox dribbles to the basket during a home game against Ellwood City.
Wilmington's Shane Cox goes up for a shot during a home game against Ellwood City.
Wilmington's Mike Jeckavitch during a home game against Ellwood City.
Wilmington's Austin Lisowski drives to the basket against Ellwood City's Nathan Coonfare .
Wilmington's Mason Reed dribbles to the basket during a home game against Ellwood City.
Ellwood City's Alexander Roth boxes out Junior McConahy during a free throw.
Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono during an away game at Wilmington.
Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono during an away game at Wilmington.
Wilmington's Ian Sullivan is fouled by Ellwood City's Steve Antuono while teammate Nathan Coonfare (32) defends.
Girls
Shenango 42, Union 29
Story continues below video
The Lady Wildcats improved to 11-8 overall with the non-section homecourt win.
Emilee Fedrizzi had a double-double for Shenango with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five steals and Janie Natale added 11 points and four steals.
Gianna Trott and Elise Booker scored nine points apiece for Union (3-16 overall). Zoe Lepri had nine rebounds and Kendall Preuhs eight.
Bowling New Castle teams win
The New Castle High boys and girls bowling teams swept Rochester.
The boys team won 5-2. Jacob Koscinski led the way with a high game of 197 and top series of 528. The team’s record is now 3-6 on the season.
The Lady ‘Canes won 7-0, which moves their record to 6-3.
The girls were led by Lilley-Kate Gilbert with a high game of 198 and high series of 505.
kcubbal@ncnewsonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.