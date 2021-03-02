This year, it’s all about the destination and not so much the journey for Ellwood City Lincoln High’s boys basketball team.
Despite an unusual journey with some COVID-19 disruptions and a jam-packed schedule, the Wolverines reached the playoffs — and excelling.
Monday night, Ellwood City picked up the program’s first postseason win in 10 years with a 72-20 home decision over Valley in a WPIAL Class 3A preliminary-round battle.
“It feels great, it really does,” Ellwood City junior guard Steve Antuono said. “This was another confidence booster for us.”
Ellwood City (10-4) notched its fifth run in a row — and fourth since it came back from a COVID-19 layoff.
“After we took that break for quarantine, we came back very strong and haven’t had a loss,” Antuono said. “Our chemistry is getting even better. We’ve just worked together all season long to get to this point where we are right now. We’re more than prepared for all this. We’re not stopping yet.”
The Wolverines travel to Avonworth (12-4) on Thursday.
“We have them on tape and they are a very good team,” Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono said. “This was the tough one. If you get this one and move on, you get that monkey off your back. Now, let’s go on the road and get out of the gate quick. I just hope we compete and have a chance. We play in a tough section and I think these kids showed that. If we keep being unselfish and play together, I think we have as good a shot as anybody.”
Ellwood City spread the ball around against the Vikings (1-13). Freshman Joseph Roth did most of the damage in the first quarter. He tallied 14 of his game-high 33 points in the frame to give the hosts a 25-5 edge. Alexander Roth, Milo Sesti and Antuono all contributed in the second quarter to push the team’s lead to 44-13 at halftime.
“We’re playing our most unselfish basketball right now and it shows,” Coach Antuono said. “They are believing. They are sharing the ball, making routine plays, layups, passing ahead and making good basketball shots. That’s the game. Sometimes, it’s actually fun to watch. It hasn’t always been like that.”
The Wolverines have made big strides the past three years. They finished 6-16 two seasons ago and 10-12 last year. They closed this regular season with wins over Mohawk, Beaver Falls, Laurel and Riverside and notched a playoff victory. Now, they hope that momentum continues against the Antelopes.
“There is no tomorrow now. It’s here,” Coach Antuono said.
Steve Antuono added 12 points in the win, while Alexander Roth added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.