Joe Roth shows no signs of slowing down on the court for the Wolverines.
Roth, a sophomore, was able to pour in 38 points and had 32 rebounds against Rochester last Friday, leading to a 74-56 victory.
“I really didn’t know I was scoring that much, I wasn’t realizing that,” Roth said. “I just kept making those layups, but our team really wasn’t on fire from beyond the arc, so I just had to do my job…to help put points on the board.”
For his efforts, Roth was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Ellwood coach Steve Antuono commented that people reached out about the points scored.
“It’s like video game stuff, right?” Antuono asked. “So many people texted me, reached out to me and asked if it was true. It was just quite a performance.”
Roth was a freshman when Ellwood captured the WPIAL Class 3A championship in the 2020-2021 season. The Wolverines went on to lose in the quarterfinals of the PIAA championship.
“It kind of was just a shock,” Roth said, commenting on winning the WPIAL championship. “It just didn’t feel right, the crowd wasn’t there, because limited people could go.
“When we got back to town, we were riding around in our bus and the whole town was just cheering us on, it felt real then.”
The son of Denise and Rick Roth, Joseph Roth also competes in swimming and baseball. Roth has not thought about playing anything at a collegiate level, yet.
Roth plays center for the Wolverines.
“I feel like if I get the ball, I can see everything on offense and defense,” Roth said, talking about playing center. “It’s like I’m behind everybody, I feel like I’m just the center around everybody.
The last name Roth is not singular on the Ellwood roster. Alexander Roth is a senior and plays alongside his younger brother.
“We brag all the time who scores more,” Roth said. “We really don’t say too much about it though.”
Besides bragging rights, Roth has goals. Not just for himself, but the team.
“I want to be one of the best players in all classifications, that’s really it,” Roth said. “Our team, the ultimate goal is to win a state championship.”
Antuono stated Roth is a game changer.
“Not only is he skilled and long, he also has really good basketball IQ,” Antuono said. “So, he knows when not to force, when to reverse the basketball and play the game the right way.”
