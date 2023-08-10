Rosta looking to remain undefeated at Bellator 298 Dalton Rosta, a Laurel High graduate, is gearing up to keep his undefeated record in Bellato…

Dalton Rosta has been on an eight-month hiatus from the Bellator cage, but he returns to action on Friday for Bellator 298 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Rosta, a Laurel High graduate, looks to keep his undefeated streak intact and capture a 9-0 record.

“The whole eight months haven’t been preparing for this fight. We just got news of this fight 10 to 12 weeks ago, roughly. I was supposed to fight in April and that was supposed to be on the Hawaii card...things didn’t work out. I was unable to get on that card and fight,” Rosta said. “I asked them to put me on the June card, but they already had the June card in Chicago filled up.

“August is the first one we were able to get on. They told me it would be a short turnaround and I’d have another fight by the end of the year.”

Rosta, who is ranked fourth in the middleweight division, will take on the No. 6 ranked Aaron Jeffery (13-4) in the middleweight feature bout.

“He’s a good fighter. He’s well-rounded, but he’s not great anywhere. I don’t feel like he poses a real threat to me in any department whether it be grappling, striking, the transitions in between, everything,” Rosta said of Jeffery. “He has a good gas tank too. But, I watched some of his interviews and listened to him talk about the game plan for the fight and just what he thinks of me. He said that he doesn’t think that my level of competition of opponents is up to par with his. I disagree with that, obviously, but it seems anytime that he’s run into a good opponent he’s lost to them. He’s 13-4. I don’t think any of his wins are against great guys despite Austin Vanderford, but I think he just hit lightning in a bottle in that fight.”

Rosta said that in the first round of the bout he wants to, “Establish that there’s a big difference everywhere between us,” adding, “With the striking, the wrestling, I’m going to be dominating in every aspect of his game. On top of that, it’s going to be imposing my will on him. He seems to like to be the guy that likes to press forward and push people back against the cage, but that’s why I intend on going in and doing to him.”

This is the third time Rosta will be fighting on the main card of an event. His last main card bout came after defeating Anthony Adams via decision at Bellator 289.

“The confidence is there. The confidence keeps growing with each fight but I’ve been a confident individual my entire life and that comes pretty much just from the work I put in at the gym,” Rosta said of fighting on the main card. “It’s not fake or artificial confidence. It’s not me blowing smoke up my own ass. I’m confident in what I’m able to do because I go into the gym every single day and I know I’m putting 100 percent effort in.”

Rosta hopes a championship fight will be imminent after his two remaining fights on his contract are complete.

“I have two fights left on my contract — this one and one more. I imagine by the end of this contract I would be getting offered a title fight,” Rosta said. “The next contract will be renegotiated for a title fight.”

Aside from a championship fight, Rosta said that there’s, “Not really anybody I care to (fight),” adding, “It’s just whoever they really put in front of me at this point. I’m being honest. It’s kind of a little cliché. A lot of people say that, but there’s nobody that really sticks out. I think I can beat everybody in the top 10.”

Rosta said the only challenge is the middleweight champion, Johnny Eblen, who is also a training partner alongside Rosta at American Top Team.

“I think the only real challenge is my teammate; the champion. Hopefully, we don’t have to fight,” Rosta said.

“There’s a lot of moving parts. We train together so it would suck to lose a training partner, somebody that makes me a lot better. I make him better too so it would suck to lose that training partner if we have to fight each other, but business is business at the end of the day.”