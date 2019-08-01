Rosta says the sky's the limit in his quest for an MMA title

Dalton Rosta has his eyes on the prize.
“I want to win a world championship,” the 2014 Laurel High graduate said. “I feel I have the talent and I definitely have the work ethic. I won’t stop until I get to where I want to be.”
So far, so good.
In January, the 23-year-old Union Township resident signed a professional contract with Bellator MMA, an American Mixed Martial Arts promotion that is the second-largest MMA promotion in the world behind UFC and features many of the upper echelon athletes in combat sports.
After a 7-0 record as an amateur, Rosta made his professional debut in the light heavyweight division March 29 in Bellator 219, where he scored a quick and convincing KO/TKO of Cody Vidal at 1:06 of the first round at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.
The road to stardom hasn’t always been an easy one, especially when Rosta’s father, Paul, a decorated Army veteran, died two weeks after a motorcycle accident in 2016 at the age of 47, just three months into his son’s training for MMA. A Sharpsville man was charged in Paul Rosta’s death.
Dalton Rosta was 20 at the time and about to enter his junior year at Youngstown State University.
“It was a tough time,” Rosta said. “We were very close. He got me started in my wrestling career and was always there for me. He fought and fought but after a lot of surgeries and complications that arose from it, he went into organ failure.
“From the moment he died, I dedicated every minute of my training and every fight to my dad,” he added. “I do everything in his memory now.”
THE START
Rosta’s dad got him into boxing at age 11 under Terry Black at The Foundation Boxing and Youth Center in New Castle.
Two years later, he picked up jiu jitsu at Mike Demko’s Wrecking Crew gym on West State Street in Union Township.
Rosta moved to Arizona with his mom, Abbie, for a portion of his freshman and sophomore years in high school, coming back to Lawrence County as a junior, where he joined the football and wrestling teams at Laurel High. He wrestled at 170 pounds as a senior and advanced to the southwest regionals out of the WPIAL.
“Even though I was a younger coach when I first saw him, I knew right away that Dalton was a kid who had an immense amount of drive toward a goal,” said Kevin Carmichael, Rosta’s high school coach. “He was beating ranked kids at tournaments and coaches were coming up to me asking, ‘Who is this kid?’ ”
Rosta was recruited by Seton Hill University in Greensburg, where he went 23-4 as a freshman while wrestling at 184 pounds.
“When he was being recruited by Seton Hill, his coach asked me if I could give him one sentence to describe Dalton, what would that be, and I said that he’s the kid that you’ll have to kick out of your training room or he will stay there 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Carmichael said. “He will work until you tell him to go home and lock the door.
“The coach said, ‘That’s all I need to know.’ ”
MOVING ON
Rosta transferred to Youngstown State University to play football a year later, but a knee injury ended his career on the gridiron. He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in accounting.
In 2016, under the guidance of his dad and Demko, he began to dabble in MMA, which is a combination of martial arts such as jiu jitsu, muay thai, wrestling and boxing. He began to work on jiu jitsu and wrestling during the day and boxing at night in downtown Youngstown under trainer Sam Calderon.
In March 2017, Rosta competed in his first MMA amateur fight in Columbus, Ohio, winning by a third-round KO.
He also kicked off his amateur boxing career, winning his first match by unanimous decision.
“I wanted to get a little taste of everything,” Rosta said. “I like to compete.”
He now trains under Calderon for boxing, New Castle’s Chris Pappas of the Head Hunters Society on Taylor Street in New Castle for muay thai, Isaac Grilli of the Mat Factory Wrestling Club in Lower Burrell for wresting and jiu jitsu, and Louis Armezzani of Armezzani Jiu Jitsu Academy in Monaca for jiu jutsu as well. Calderon, Pappas and Grilli are in his corner for his matches.
In March 2018, after winning his first amateur title for Pinnacle FC, Rosta underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He made a quick recovery and on July 14 of that year, won in a second-round knockout over previously unbeaten Devon Harrell of Philadelphia at the Rivers Rumble 9 MMA 205-pound light heavyweight match at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. He earned the 2018 Bluegrass MMA Amateur Knockout of the Year award for his finish of Harrell.
Three weeks later, he returned to the boxing ring and, competing in the heavyweight division, recorded a second-round KO of an opponent who was 45 pounds heavier than him.
PERFECT AMATEUR
Rosta closed out a perfect 7-0 amateur MMA career with a TKO over Cody Brundage at BCM Promotions: Fight Night 3 in October. All seven of his wins came via knockout or TKO, making him the No. 1 ranked amateur light heavyweight in Ohio, Pennsylvania, the Midwest and the Northeast, according to the Tapology MMA website.
A month before his fight against Brundage, he received a call from Bellator fighter and Mat Factory teammate Dominic Mazzotta, telling him that the promotion was interested in signing him.
“He said, ‘What are you doing right now?’ Rosta said, adding with a laugh, “I didn’t want to tell him that I was at Hotheads eating a cookie and drinking sweet tea.
“Dominic said that Rich Chou, the head matchmaker at Bellator, liked what he had seen of me during my amateur career. He said he thought I had a lot of potential and wanted to talk.”
After signing a five-fight contract with Bellator, Rosta, whose nickname is “Hercules,” was scheduled for his professional debut, where he had no trouble with Vidal. He is waiting for his next bout, which is set for October at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
In the meantime, he has a jiu jitsu competition slated for Saturday at the Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena in Cheswick.
TRAINING HARD
Rosta has a rigorous training schedule. When he does not have a fight scheduled, he works out twice a day. His pre-fight regimen begins 6-8 weeks before an event.
When he is in fight camp, he rises by 7:30 a.m. and reports to Molinaro Health and Functional Training Center on Highland Avenue. He does strength and cardio for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, then, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, travels to Armezzani Jiu Jitsu. On Mondays and Wednesdays, he heads for the Mat Factory.
On Friday mornings, he goes to Hermitage to work out at Monarch Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Kickboxing & Fitness Academy. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights, he goes to Youngstown to work out with Calderon. Tuesday and Thursday nights are spent with Pappas. He usually takes Saturdays off, then returns to the Mat Factory for several hours of training before working on strength or cardio later that evening.
His food choices are geared to maintain his strength, with mostly a diet of brown rice and potatoes for energy and a lot of fruits and proteins.
“I allow myself one cheat meal a week,” he said. “The cheat meal resets my diet. But I’m also human and like to eat, so I like to reward myself once a week.”
FULL TIME
For the time being, he is not employed, concentrating instead on his gym work. Since many MMA fighters compete well into their 30s or even past 40, he is hoping his career is a long one.
“This is my full-time job right now,” he said. “If I fight three times a year, I would make a little less than what using my degree to work would make. Once I start fighting four or five times a year and my name gets out there, I should be set.
“For right now, I have have to be patient.”
His former coach thinks the possibilities for Rosta are limitless.
“When Dalton says he’s going to be on TV and win a belt, I have no doubt to anything he says,” Carmichael said. “He has carried through everything he said he was going to do.”
Rosta says he feels the sky is the limit for him.
“It takes a lot of hard work to be a champion,” he said. “But I’m ready to make any sacrifice that I need to. Whatever it takes, I will do it.”
