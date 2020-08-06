Rosta ready for next battle in the octagon

Dalton Rosta hopes his next Bellator MMA fight will be the one that takes his career to the next level.
That fight will come Friday, when the 24-year-old New Castle resident, nicknamed Hercules, will take on Mark “Pockets” Gardner, who fights out of Portland, Maine, in Bellator 243 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Rosta and Gardner will meet in the octagon in a preliminary of the Michael Chandler-Benson Henderson main event. Although he is not on the main card, Rosta already has proven to be a fan favorite and several canceled bouts on the card may move him closer to the feature bout.
“Every fight that I’ve won, my stock has risen and I’m hoping for a first-round flush knockout, one that will go viral and propels my career forward,” Rosta said. “Then I can start looking for some fights with top-tier guys.”
Rosta is 2-0 as a professional. Gardner, 1-1 as a professional, will be making his debut with Bellator.
“He’s a grappler,” Rosta said. “He’s gotten a few submission wins. He does good things on the ground.
“I just know I can’t take anybody lightly. His record might not show how good he truly is.”
Rosta is a rising star on the MMA circuit, receiving praise from industry experts following each of his first two professional fights, in which he pounded his opponents until the referee stepped in.
His last fight was in Bellator 231 in October, a ground pound win over Claude Wilcox at 4:23 of Round 2. His next fight, scheduled for May 9 in San Jose, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gardner fights as a middleweight, so Rosta, normally a light heavyweight, will be going down a weight class to 185 pounds.
“Two weeks ago, I weighed 215 pounds,” Rosta said. “I had to lose 30 pounds in two weeks. But I’m where I need to be now.”
Rosta ßis the 126th ranked of 409 active United States professional light heavyweights. Although he hasn’t fought since Oct. 25, he said he is ready for this bout.
“That’s a long layoff, but I’ve stayed in shape,” he said. “I was already in good shape when they offered me the fight.”
Rosta’s home gym is the Mat Factory in Lower Burrell. In his corner will be trainer Louis Armezzani of Armezzani Jiu Jitsu Academy in Monaca, head coach Isaac Greeley of the Mat Factory and Cole Macek, his warmup partner.
The bouts will be viewable on the Bellator app, at bellator.com or on the Youtube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.