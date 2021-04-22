Dalton Rosta continues to get himself noticed in his Mixed Martial Arts career.
The Laurel High graduate knocked off Tony Johnson, who had not lost a fight since 2011, in Bellator 256 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Rosta and Johnson were the preliminary main event. Rosta weighed in at 185.2 pounds and Johnson at 185.5 for the middleweight fight.
“I went into the fight as the underdog in the betting odds, but by the time we fought, I was a heavy favorite,” Rosta said. “They have a new ranking system, and I thought this fight would put me in the Top 10, but I’m not there yet. I’m steadily climbing in the right direction, though.
“A lot of the media was talking about how on paper I’m a wrestler, but I outstruck a professional boxer with a 10-1 record,” Rosta said. “In all three rounds, I picked him apart with my boxing, my kicks and my wrestling,” Rosta said. “I outstruck a fighter that none of the critics thought I stood a chance striking on the feet with.”
Rosta, 25, is now 5-0 as pro after winning by unanimous decision (30-27) on all three judges scorecards. One of his main sponsors is Vito Yeropoli of Mahoning Township, owner of Sky King and Scooter King.
Johnson, 37, who fights out of San Jose, California, is 9-2 in pro MMA and 10-1 in pro boxing. He trains at the American Kickboxing Academy with the likes of Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Luke Rockhold and Cain Velasquez.
Rosta is now spending much of his time in Coconut Creek, Florida, where he previously had gone to train.
Johnson knocked out world-class kickboxer Joe Schilling in his previous fight.
Rosta hopes to fight again around the end of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.