New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.