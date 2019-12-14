Dom Razzano is living the dream.
His very own dream, in fact.
The Slippery Rock University defensive coordinator is one victory from fulfilling his lifelong vision of playing for a national championship.
But first things first: Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. NCAA Division II national semifinal meeting with Minnesota State University at SRU’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. It will be a battle of two 13-0 teams. Minnesota State is seeded No. 4 in the nation, while SRU is No. 8.
“I was leaving practice the other night and thinking about where I am right now in my life, where the team I coach for is,” Razzano said. “You have this vision, as a child, and then as an adult, to be able to play for a national championship and here we are. We’re one win from advancing to a national championship game. Just one.
“When I stop to think about it, I can’t believe that we’re here. Playing for a national championship is such a rarity. How many players and coaches go through their entire life without ever having gotten this chance? I know how fortunate I am.”
Two Wilmington High products both are seeing playing time as freshmen for The Rock. Cam Marett is a 5-foot-9, 160-pound wide receiver, while Colton Richards is a 6-2, 290 tight end.
Razzano returned for his sixth season as a member of the Slippery Rock coaching staff, and his fifth as The Rock’s defensive coordinator in 2019.
The 2004 Shenango High graduate went on to play at Slippery Rock University for four years. In 2009, he served as an undergraduate assistant with the team.
“I figured I would spend the next couple of years as a graduate assistant, but in 2010, I was hired as a full-time assistant at St. Vincent coaching defensive backs.
“It was great to get a full-time job so early in my career.”
A year later, Razzano went to the University of Findlay, spending two years there as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. In 2013, he coached defense for head coach Eric Kasperowicz at Pine-Richland High.
“I enjoyed that, but I really wanted to coach in college,” he said. “So I called George Mihalik, who I had played for at Slippery Rock, and asked if he had an opening and he offered me a job as linebackers coach for the 2014 season. We won the (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) championship and lost in the first round of the playoffs.”
A year later, Razzano was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and Shawn Lutz to defensive coordinator. The Rock repeated as conference champs and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA playoffs.
On Jan. 15, 2016, Mihalik retired after 44 seasons. Lutz was promoted to head coach. He immediately made Razzano his defensive coordinator.
“I was very lucky that they hired from within, but I believe that was the plan all along,” Razzano said. “To coach at your alma mater, 10 or 15 miles from where you grew up ... it just doesn’t get any better.
“And now, here we are, the first unbeaten team in the history of the program. This is a testament to what George started and to what Shawn has been able to continue.”
In his four seasons as defensive coordinator at SRU, 21 of Razzano’s players have earned All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division accolades, including past All-Americans Brad Zaffram (2018), Marcus Martin (2014-17), Teven Williams (2015) and Joe Phillips (2015). With Razzano on staff, Slippery Rock has compiled an overall record of 47-15 with two PSAC championships and three appearances in the NCAA playoffs.
A year ago, the Razzano-led Rock defense played a huge role in SRU going 11-3 and advancing to the NCAA quarterfinals as The Rock led the PSAC, and ranked fifth nationally, in interceptions with 19, all the while finishing second in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (104.6), third in sacks (35), fourth in points allowed per game (21.2) and fifth in third down conversion percentage defense (.349).
Razzano helped coach Martin to one of the most historic seasons by a defensive lineman in Division II history in 2017 as the senior end was named the PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year for a third consecutive season, the Conference Commissioner’s Association Defensive Player of the Year and the Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year. In addition, he was the first Division II player to ever be named one of the five finalists for the Ted Hendricks Award as the best defensive end in all of college football.
“We are confident we can win this whole thing,” Razzano said. “We have the talent and we have the character to win it all. But first we have to get through Minnesota State.”
Razzano and his wife, Erica, live in Slippery Rock with their son Domenick Jr., who was born in 2019. The son of Eugene “GeGe” and RoseAnne Razzano says he aspires to be a head coach someday, but for now he is enjoying this current ride.
“That, of course, is my vision, but it’s also the goal of every coach in this profession,” he said. “I want to be the leader of my own program. But for now I’m enjoying what we’ve built at Slippery Rock.”
