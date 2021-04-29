The Rochester High girls basketball team conquered the competition in WPIAL Section 1-1A play this year.
The Lady Rams won the section title with an 8-0 league ledger. Rochester then won three district playoff games, including the championship game against West Greene (71-41).
The Lady Rams advanced to the PIAA Class 1A semifinals before being ousted by Bishop Guilfoyle, 55-50.
Union posted a 2-6 section record and 10-11 mark overall. The Lady Scots didn’t have any players receive mention on the section’s all-star team.
Union opted in to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs and knocked off Monessen, 39-24. The Lady Scots’ season came to an end in the quarterfinals when they fell to Eden Christian, 48-38.
WPIAL SECTION 1-1A ALL-STARS
Corynne Hauser (Rochester) Jr., Alexis Robison (Rochester) Sr., Emilia Johnson (Eden Christian) Jr., Mekenzie Robison (Rochester) Jr., Natalie Merrick (Eden Christian) Sr.
