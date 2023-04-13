The Shenango High baseball team looked to split the series against Riverside on Wednesday but came up short.
The undefeated Panthers plated all of their runs in the second and fifth inning to defeat Shenango, 11-0, in the WPIAL Class 1-3A game. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
“It was all basically the pitcher,” Riverside coach Dan Oliastro said of Christian Lucarelli and the win. “We didn’t have to make many plays. He was just outstanding. He threw hard and kept the ball down. He was outstanding.”
Lucarelli (1-0) pitched 4 2/3 innings and surrendered two hits, three walks and struck out 11 Wildcats.
Shenango’s Zach Herb (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, seven runs — five earned — and had three walks and two strikeouts.
“They played better than us today,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “Our number one, Zach Herb, didn’t have his best day. I still believe he’s the best pitcher in the section. He just didn’t have a good day today. A couple of balls in the air that were windblown that could’ve been outs that weren’t, turned a 2-0 deficit into a 7-0 deficit.”
Early in the game, the umpire called a strikeout hit by pitch on a Shenango (2-2 section, 4-4 overall) batter in the bottom of the first inning. He then allowed a Riverside batter to take his base after a hit-by-pitch in the top of the second inning and Kelly took exception to the call.
“It’s my view, and I may be wrong on this, that you have to make an attempt to get out of the way,” Kelly said. “You have to make an attempt to get out of the way. At least that’s the rule. If it’s different in high school, that’s on me. But, I’ll check it.”
Riverside (6-0 section, 7-0 overall) scored seven runs in the top of the second inning before Herb was relieved by Daniel DePaolo. DePaolo pitched three innings and surrendered two hits, four runs — none earned — and pitched two walks and four strikeouts.
“I’ll tell you what, Daniel’s a sophomore and he pitched three really good innings,” Kelly said. “The runs that they scored were unearned in the inning that he gave up runs. It was a ground ball to shortstop that would’ve been, eventually, the third out of the inning.”
Gusts of wind were a constant during the section game.
“We talk about it all of the time,” Kelly said on talking with his team about field conditions. “We’ve got to know what the wind’s like here — especially out to right field. It normally blows out pretty heavy that way. That first ball that was hit over our right fielder’s head, again, kind of windblown. It looked like a pretty routine fly ball and it kept carrying.”
In the top of the fifth inning, the Panthers scored their final four runs. With two outs left in the bottom of the fifth, Shenango’s Braden Zeigler hit one deep to right field to position a runner on third before Herb struck out and the game concluded.
“He’s a senior. He’s been a leader for us for three years,” Kelly said of Zeigler. “He was part of the WPIAL championship team. That’s who he is. He’s never going to give up. We’re going to battle until the end. We talk about mentally tough and laser focused. That’s easy to do when you’re winning seven to nothing. It tests your character when you’re losing seven to nothing that you can still be laser focused and mentally tough.”
Hunter Garvin paced Riverside with four RBIs.
Quaker Valley will host the Wildcats at 4:15 p.m. on Monday in Class 1-3A action.
