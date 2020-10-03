The Mohawk High football team came up short Friday night on the road.
Riverside built a two-score halftime lead and made it stand in posting a 34-20 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference win over the Warriors.
John Voss scored Mohawk's first touchdown, racing in on a 37-yard scoring run in the first quarter. The Warriors (1-3 conference, 1-3 overall) wouldn't reach the scoreboard again until the fourth quarter.
Voss hooked up with Corey Brown on a 7-yard touchdown pass in the final frame and Marc Conti hauled in Voss' second scoring aerial, this time from 33 yards out.
Voss paced Mohawk with 75 rushing yards on eight carries. He was 12 of 27 through the air for 158 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Riverside improves to 1-3, 1-3.
The Warriors will host Beaver Falls (4-0, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
