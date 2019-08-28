New Castle High graduate Anthony Richards is climbing the ranks with the University of Arizona men’s basketball program.
Richards was named Director of Student-Athlete Development for the Wildcats after serving as a graduate manager for the program during the 2018-19 season. He is now a liaison for the program with C.A.T.S. Academics and the Compliance Office while overseeing the undergraduate managerial program.
Richards is a 2018 graduate of Le Moyne College where he was a three-year basketball letterwinner before graduating with a degree in communications.
A starter on the perimeter for Le Moyne for two years, Richards helped guide the program to 49 wins and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the 2018 NCAA Division II Tournament.
Richards also was the starting point guard on New Castle’s 31-0 WPIAL and state championship team in 2013-2014.
Former Blackhawk High star and Pitt product Sean Miller is the Arizona head coach.
Last year, the Wildcats compiled a 17-15 overall mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.