Ellwood City Lincoln High School graduate Rich Herman was named one of seven members of the 2023 Clarion Sports Hall of Fame class.
Herman served as the sports information director for 35.5 years, from 1980 to 2015, at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
He also served as a baseball coach at Clarion, and was a founding member of the sports hall of fame committee in 1989.
During his tenure at Clarion, Herman promoted hundreds of athletes to different honors, including over 100 All-American football players.
He won 19 citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) for award-winning publications.
Under his guidance, the Clarion wrestling program became the first NCAA Division I program to have its matches broadcast live on the web, the university was the first small college school in the East to have in-game computer basketball statistics and was the first to have a sports hotline that included wrap-ups of the latest athletic events.
Herman received the Division I Wrestling SID of the Year Award from the National Wrestling Media Association in 1999, was the president of the D-II Sports Information Directors of America from July 2009 to June 2011, after serving as its first vice president from July 2006 to July 2009, was inducted into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame in 2011, received the Warren Berg Award in 2011 for top D-II SID, received the Bob Kenworthy Community Service Award in 2012, received the CoSIDA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 and was inducted into the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
He worked to expand and fund the CoSIDA Academic All-America awards program nationwide, and helped produce the first NCAA Division II Mode Strategic Communications Document approved by the NCAA.
Herman was the Clarion baseball coach from 1989-99, and an assistant coach from 1981-87. He was also the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference SID from 1985-93.
He served two terms on Clarion Borough Council from 2001-09, and gave testimony in 2008 to the Pennsylvania House Committee on Government in reference to borough non-taxable properties.
He graduated from Elwood City Lincoln High School in 1972, from Point Park University in 1976 and currently lives in Clarion with his wife Paula.
