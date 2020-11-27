Reports: Ravens quarterback Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple media outlets.
Last year’s NFL MVP is the biggest star to become infected by the virus.
The Baltimore Sun and ESPN, both citing unidentified sources, reported that Jackson was among four more Ravens players to test positive Thursday.
Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Because of the outbreak, the Ravens have been conducting team work remotely.
The Ravens also said Wednesday they had disciplined a staff member, reportedly a strength coach, for not obeying league protocols.
Baltimore (6-4) was supposed to play the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) on Thursday night, but the game was postponed until Sunday. The latest round of positive tests could jeopardize the game being played this weekend.
Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III would be the most likely candidate to start for Baltimore in place of Jackson. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Griffin has made only one start in the past four seasons.
“Praying for my brother @Lj--era8 and every player, staff member and their families dealing with COVID-19,” Griffin tweeted Thursday. “Ensuring the safety of the entire organization is important. Handling this outbreak within the team is bigger than football.”
WASHINGTON 41, COWBOYS 16
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Antonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns, Alex Smith had a scoring pass and Washington at least temporarily moved into first place in the woeful NFC East with a Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
Gibson’s second score was a 23-yard run on the first play after an ill-advised fake punt attempt by Dallas as Washington beat its division rival on Thanksgiving for just the second time in 10 tries, the most frequent visitor for the Cowboys in their annual holiday home game.
Washington (4-7) slides ahead of Philadelphia (3-6-1) in the NFC East and will stay in first place if the Eagles lose to Seattle on Monday night. It was the third win in five games since a five-game losing streak dropped Washington to 1-5.
TEXANS 41, LIONS 25
DETROIT (AP) — Deshaun Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help Houston pull away and beat Detroit.
Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had an early pick-6 and Will Fuller had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans (4-7), who have won two straight for the first time this season and three of their past four games with interim coach Romeo Crennel.
Detroit (4-7), which entered the game coming off a 20-0 loss at Carolina, scored first before collapsing with turnovers on two straight snaps and three consecutive possessions in the first half against a defense that entered the game with an NFL-low five forced turnovers.
Watt put his hands up on a rush just in time to pick off Matthew Stafford’s pass and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. On Detroit’s next snap, Jonathan Williams fumbled and Houston took advantage with Watson’s 2-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Prosise to go ahead 13-6.
Watson’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Duke Johnson gave the Texans a 20-14 lead early in the second quarter.
Watson hit Fuller in stride for a 40-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth, putting Houston ahead 34-17. Watson connected with Fuller, who was wide open, with a 34-yard touchdown on a trick play after handing the ball off and getting it back on a lateral.
The dynamic quarterback finished 17 of 25 for 318 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He has thrown 15 touchdown passes without getting picked off once in the past six games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.