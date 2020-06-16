By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s quarterback room for the 2020 season will not include Michael Johnson Jr.
247Sports and ESPN on Sunday reported the Eugene, Oregon, native has submitted his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. As of Sunday afternoon, Johnson hadn’t offered any official announcement on Twitter.
The news comes just one day before 75 Nittany Lions players begin voluntary workouts in State College. Players returned to campus last Monday, where they were tested for coronavirus, underwent physicals and were quarantined ahead of the voluntary team activities.
Johnson arrived at Penn State as a four-star, class of 2019 prospect. 247Sports ranked the signal-caller as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Oregon and the No. 15 dual-threat quarterback nationally.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt freshman selected Penn State over Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, LSU and a host of other Power 5 programs.
Johnson, who was an early enrollee, joined fellow quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson (Orange, New Jersey) as members of the Nittany Lions’ 2019 quarterback class.
Roberson made his collegiate debut in Penn State’s 27-6 win against Rutgers on Nov. 30. He tallied one rush for minus-1 yard and went 0-for-1 passing. Johnson didn’t appear in any of Penn State’s 13 games last season.
Johnson’s departure leaves Penn State with three quarterbacks on its current roster: starter Sean Clifford (redshirt junior), Will Levis (redshirt sophomore) and Roberson (redshirt freshman). The Nittany Lions in December signed three-star quarterback Micah Bowens (Las Vegas).
Bowens is expected to join the team this summer.
