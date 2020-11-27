Remember 2008? Hounds have Hershey history of staging statewide upset

On a Saturday afternoon a dozen years ago at Hersheypark Stadium, Wilmington High’s mascot morphed — in some media members’ minds — from a Greyhound to an underdog.
So when Wilmington encounters Southern Columbia on Saturday for the PIAA Class 2A championship, the Greyhounds will reprise a familiar role.
Southern Columbia (11-0) is the reigning three-time commonwealth kingpin — including back-to-back wins over Wilmington in 2017-18 — and will make its sixth straight statewide stage stand. Coach Jim Roth’s Tigers have 10 titles and a 59-game win skein on their resume.
Meanwhile, Wilmington (10-0) will make its third bid in four seasons (fifth overall) to capture the state championship. In spite of a trio of state setbacks in program annals, the Greyhounds hoisted hardware on Dec. 13, 2008 when Wilmington won over Philadelphia West Catholic, 35-34, in double-overtime.
In the run-up to the game, few gave the Greyhounds any realistic chance, a role relished by venerable veteran Terry Verrelli, the Greyhounds’ head coach at the time. And it’s a similar scenario this season.
“I was fortunate to be a junior high coach under coach Verrelli in 2008, and to go down there and be a part of that experience in Hershey on that magical Saturday afternoon,” recalled his successor, Brandon Phillian. “I think that there’s a lot of great things from that experience to draw on and to talk to our team about as we prepare to play now in 2020.
“We’re very comfortable in the underdog role,” related Phillian (35-3 in his third season). “We have guys that’ll look forward to that challenge and embrace that challenge. I think, in 2008 and being the underdog, I think there was some positive takeaways that were learned that day, and we’ll try to certainly convey those lessons to our team.”
While Wilmington’s senior class has experienced nothing but District 10 championships and state Final Four berths, Southern Columbia seniors have never lost a game. In last season’s title tilt, the Tigers mauled Avonworth, 74-7. Previous Southern Columbia crowns occurred in 1994, 2002, ‘03, ‘04, ‘05, ‘06, 2015, 2017 and 2018. All-time, the Tigers are 10-8 in title tilts.
But as 2008’s Wilmington win demonstrated, a PIAA championship game is a one-off, rather than a lengthy process.
“That’s the beauty of football, compared to hockey or the NBA or baseball — best-of-five or a best-of-seven. The fact that it’s one game is such a cool phenomenon in football,” Phillian said.
Saturday could serve as Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth’s record-setter. According to PIAA.org, Roth — in his 37th season as Tigers’ taskmaster — has compiled a 455-64-2 won-loss ledger, tying him with former Berwick bench boss George Curry (455 wins in 46 seasons, 39 at Berwick).
“Southern Columbia is not just a great football team, but just a tremendous football program. Coach Roth is a terrific head coach, he’s got an outstanding staff, a team that is very, very well coached,” Phillian praised. “I would describe the 2020 edition of Southern Columbia very much the same as the 2017 and 2018 editions: Outstanding athletes at all the skill positions, and they are really, really good on both the offensive and defensive lines — great technique and fundamentals. They do a great job of establishing blocks and maintaining blocks.
“And also, much like in 2017 and 2018,” Phillian continued, “I am extremely impressed with the way that they tackle. They do a great job of getting guys to the football, and when those guys arrive they are very sure tacklers. I really think one thing that stands out with Southern Columbia is they’ve got great balance, and with so many players ‘double-dipping’ as football players and wrestlers, I think the balance that those players gain in wrestling is evident in their play on the football field, as well.”
According to The Sunbury Daily Item, in last week’s 42-14 semifinal win over Bishop McDevitt, Tigers junior Gavin Garcia ran for a career-high 204 yards, including scoring sprints of 58, 52 and 34 yards. Southern Columbia collected 332 yards rushing, as Wes Barnes (77) and Braedon Wisloski (52) complemented Garcia. Quarterback Liam Klebon connected on 4 of 6 pass attempts for 84 yards. Jake Davis tied Cam Young for the Southern Columbia program record with his 17th career interception, setting up Klebon’s 41-yard TD toss to Wisloski.
The Tigers trailed 6-0 less than two full minutes into the tilt — the first time this season Southern Columbia encountered a deficit — but scored 21 unanswered points to assume a 21-6 margin at intermission.
Roth related to The Sunbury Item, “People say, ‘Hey, you’ve been to the state final four years in-a-row; this should be old hat.’ However, it’s much different to come in with us leading by a lot and playing in these types of games, to where we’re relying on you in a state semifinal. I just think we were a little tight, a little nervous early in the game. It was good for (the Tigers) to work through that.”
For Phillian, since beating Beaver Falls, he has experienced some sleeplessness, with an outstanding Southern Columbia squad haunting the Greyhounds coach’s dreams.
“I would describe them as a very disciplined football team, and I also would describe them as a football team that is outstanding in technique and fundamentals at all positions,” Phillian assessed.
However, with recent history having Wilmington faced Southern Columbia twice, Wilmington will employ that experience.
“I think that’ll be a big-time benefit for us,” Phillian said. “I think that, through experience comes a quiet strength. We always want to remain ‘humble and hungry,’ but in that humility I think that experience that this year’s team has gained — going to Hershey as freshmen in 2017 and going back as sophomores in 2018 — I think that experience will provide them a quiet strength and a calmness that the moment will not be too big, the lights won’t be so bright because of the experience they’ve had.
“I really think that will serve us well as we go down to play the football game in Hershey this year.”
In mid-August, a 2020 scholastic football season was a guess, at best. Approximately three months later, Wilmington senior Mason Reed reflected, “It was definitely a time of uncertainty and it was difficult. We were all kind of hoping to (play) and luckily we were able to get together. Honestly, I just prayed about it, put my faith in God that’d we’d be able to have our season, especially for a lot of us this being our senior season.
“Luckily we got a chance and had the opportunity. Thank God for giving our team the opportunity to even get this far, to be able to — with all the uncertainty — have a season and get this far. It’s been special and exciting.”
Phillian feels focus for Wilmington will be key in competing with Southern Columbia.
“One of our favorite team beliefs is, ‘Focus on your vision, not your circumstance,’ and part of our vision is to compete for football championships,” Phillian began. “And the fact that Southern Columbia is the opponent is one of the circumstances as we pursue trying to compete for that championship. They’re an outstanding football team, but we want to stay focused on our vision.
“We’ve used the story of ‘David and Goliath’ at different times throughout the season with our football team, and I think, once again, it applies here,” Phillian said, concluding, “But while I know Southern Columbia is a great opponent — one that we have the utmost respect for — our boys will prepare the right way and be prepared to put their best foot forward as the compete in Hershey on Saturday.”
“I think it’s really awesome! I think it’s just great for all of us, together, to make it happen,” related Reed, serving as spokesman for his teammates. “I believe we all thought that we could do it, that we had the potential to. But it’s harder to put it into action. So we just kept working and believing in ourselves, and to get this far we were able to stick together. Even during the tough times.”
Notes: When Wilmington went to the 1988 PIAA Class AA championship game, it lost to Bethlehem Catholic (26-11) at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium. Those Greyhounds beat Bellwood-Antis (21-0) at Johnstown’s Point Stadium in the semifinals. ... According to Herald Sports Writer Rob Malsom’s research, Southern Columbia’s PIAA championship game appearances include Class A wins in 1994, Western Beaver (49-6); 2002, Rochester (31-6); ‘03, Bishop Carroll (49-20); ‘04, Rochester (35-0); ‘05, Duquesne (50-19); ‘06, West Middlesex (56-14), and in Class AA in 2015, Aliquippa (49-14); 2017, Wilmington (49-14), 2018, Wilmington (49-14), and 2019, Avonworth (74-7). The Tigers were toppled twice by Farrell in Class A finals — 1995 (6-0) and ‘96 (14-12). Also, ‘98, Rochester (18-0); ‘99, South Side Beaver (27-21); 2000, Rochester (22-14); ‘01, Rochester (16-0), and 2011, Clairton (35-19), and in Class AA in 2016, Steel Valley (49-7).
