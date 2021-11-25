The regular firearms season for deer hunting in Pennsylvania begins statewide on November 27 and ends December 11.
One antlered deer is permitted per hunting license each year, deer not having antlers require a license of their own. In previous years a maximum of three antlerless tags were allowed for purchase, this year six are allowed.
“One of the other major changes was we went to a concurrent season,” Pennsylvania Game Commission’s information and education supervisor for the northwest region Jason Amory said. “We went away from different hunts, now statewide, we are back to harvesting either sexes the entire season.”
Sunday following opening day permits hunting, making it a full weekend for hunters. November 28 is the only Sunday during the regular firearms season that is legally allowed for hunters to harvest.
“We also have a Sunday hunt day on November 28, the state offered three,” Amory said. “One of those was in the archery season, one of those was in the bear season and one of those will be in the deer season.”
During the regular season hunters are required to wear at least 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on the head, chest and back combined. The regular season permits hunters to use manually operated centerfire rifles, handguns and shotguns with all-lead bullet or ball, or a bullet designed to expand on impact.
An unused antlered tag can be used from a general hunting license can be used to take an antlerless deer during the after-Christmas flintlock muzzleloader season. This is the only season in which an antlerless deer can be harvested with a regular license, as long as the hunter possesses both the regular license the flintlock muzzleloader license.
Hunters are reminded by the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website, via pgc.pa.gov, to look over the areas they hunt in case of it being in a Disease Management Area or DMA.
Since recorded from captive deer in October 2012 and free-ranging whitetails in early 2013, chronic wasting disease or CWD has been found in Pennsylvania. CWD is a neurological disease caused by abnormal prions or proteins affecting members of the cervid family (deer, elk, moose and reindeer/caribou).
“Lawrence county does not have CWD in it presently, CWD is pretty well confined in areas of the state,” Amory said. ”Really, right now, there’s nothing that close to where it’s at.”
There are currently five DMAs listed on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website to view, mapping of the areas can change yearly. DMAs require a different set of rules for hunters to follow if in those areas.
The purchase of hunting licenses for the regular season in Pennsylvania is recorded statewide.
“For the last quarter overall they’re down slightly, but I don’t have the exact figures,” Amory said. “Last year we were up significantly…a surge in people could be contributed to COVID. Sales are pretty steady.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.