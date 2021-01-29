SAN DIEGO (AP) — Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes and finished with a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Alex Noren after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Reed, Noren and Scottie Scheffler — who was one stroke back — all played Torrey Pines’ easier North Course and will play the South Course on what could be a wet Friday. Heavy rain was forecast for overnight and into the second round at the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Peter Malnati and Ryan Palmer each shot 66 for the lowest scores on the South Course and were in a group of 12 at 6 under. Malnati capped his round with an eagle on the par-5 18th. After a 321-yard tee shot, he hit his approach to 16 feet and made the putt.
Reed took advantage of nice weather and accurate tee shots to get off to the hot start. Starting on No. 10, he birdied the first three holes before making his first par. He closed with a flourish as well, with birdies on his 15th, 16th and 17th holes.
“I put myself in position today where I had to go out knowing that we’re going to get pretty good conditions, go out and try to make as many birdies as possible to be able to kind of weather the storm tomorrow,” Reed said. “I was able to kind of get off to a hot start and just kind of ride momentum going on through the rest of the round and continue attacking that golf course since that’s the one you’re able to attack.
“I was hitting the ball off the tee. You have to play from the fairway, shoot a low number and attack the course. Especially with what’s coming tomorrow.”
Reed said the closest he came to a bogey was on the par-4 fourth. He had a 35-foot putt for birdie and rolled it 3 feet to the right but saved par.
“That was the closest to a bogey, having a chance for a three putt, but besides that, everything else was pretty easy,” he said. “Definitely it felt easy out there just kind of with how I was hitting the driver, getting the ball in the fairway. I was working it both ways, which was nice. It’s not like I had only one way to go. I was able to hit the draws, hit the fades.”
Noren also started on No. 10. He eagled the par-7 17th and followed it with his only bogey. He birdied every other hole on his back nine.
Sheffler, who also played bogey-free, eagled the par-4 16th.
Noren, from Sweden, also took advantage of nice weather to get a low score on the North Course.
“Yeah, I’m hoping that we’re going to not get too flooded during the night,” he said. “But I played the South Course two rounds this week and I know how long it is now, especially when they lengthened some tee boxes, put them back. It’s a test. You definitely need some good ball striking there, especially in windy conditions.”
Defending champion Marc Leishman struggled through a 1-under 71 on the South Course, including a triple-bogey 7 on No. 4.
Rory McIlroy shot a 68 on the South Course and was in a group of 11 at 4 under. He’s playing the Farmers for the third straight year and is hoping to file away some mental notes for the U.S. Open in June, which will be played at Torrey Pines for just the second time.
McIlroy birdied had four birdies on the front nine but didn’t get his fifth and final birdie until No. 17.
Sterne leads European Dubai Desert Classic by one shot
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Richard Sterne took a one-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic with an 8-under 64 on Thursday in the first round.
The South African rolled in his ninth birdie of the day — on his ninth and final hole — to move ahead of American rival Kurt Kitayama (65) at the Emirates Golf Club.
Sergio Garcia and Justin Harding (66) were tied for third.
The 39-year-old Sterne, who has battled an array of injuries in his career, last won on the European Tour nearly eight years ago. His only blemish on Thursday was a bogey on the sixth.
“When I was in trouble, I got out of it and made some good par putts and kept the round going and I hit a lot golf shots as well. Made quite a few birdies,” said Sterne, who has had knee, hip and wrist problems in the past.
Robert MacIntyre, Paul Casey, Adrian Otaegui and Thomas Detry (67) were all tied for fifth.
Tyrrell Hatton’s hopes for a desert double took a blow with five bogeys en route to a 4-over 76. The Englishman reached a career-high No. 5 after winning the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday.
With No. 4 Collin Morikawa in the field, Kitayama wasn’t the American to watch heading into the tournament. But he recorded an eagle and six birdies, dropping only one shot at the 14th.
“I haven’t played this well in a while, so it’s nice to get a round like this,” Kitayama said.
Morikawa (71) was seven shots off the lead. The 23-year-old American, who won the PGA Championship last year, is making his second appearance in a regular European Tour event. The first came in December at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which was also staged in Dubai.
Garcia, who won in Dubai in 2017, was flawless with six birdies. The 41-year-old Spaniard withdrew from the rescheduled Masters in November after testing positive for the coronavirus.
“I felt comfortable out there, for sure,” Garcia said. “I’m very happy with the way it went. It shows I’m putting some good work in.”
Nacho Elvira (71) hit a hole-in-one on the par-3 11th.
The Dubai Desert Classic is the second stop of the “Gulf Swing.” The Saudi International is next.
