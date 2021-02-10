The New Castle High School boys basketball team took charge in the second quarter to pull away and claim a 69-47 Section 2-5A road victory over South Fayette.
New Castle (8-0, 13-1) held a 16-14 lead after the first quarter. The ‘Canes, though, pushed the lead to 42-21 at the half. New Castle took a 55-33 advantage into the fourth period.
Michael Wells paced four ‘Canes players in double figures with 22 points. Sheldon Cox followed with 15 markers and Jonathon Anderson added 13. Isaiah Boice tossed in 11 tallies.
Brandon Jakiela scored 14 points for South Fayette (1-3, 4-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.