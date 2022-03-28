Year 12 under coach Ralph Blundo is in the books for the New Castle High boys basketball program.
The Red Hurricane has quite a tradition and holds itself to a high standard. Championships drive the program each season.
New Castle finished the season with a 27-3 overall record. The ‘Canes won the WPIAL Section 2-5A title with a 10-0 mark. They appeared in the WPIAL semifinals for a 12th consecutive season and the WPIAL title game for the eighth time under Blundo.
The season came to an end with a loss, though, 54-39, to Imhotep Charter, in the Class 5A state championship game. Three weeks earlier, New Castle lost in heartbreaking fashion to Laurel Highlands in double overtime, 60-58.
“A lot of people think that the standard is championships,” Blundo said. “Certainly that’s something that is important to us.
“The standard is meeting our potential each season. We want to close the deal. The guys played their best basketball all season long. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to win the WPIAL championship or the state championship. But, I’m extremely proud of each and every one of those young men.”
The game against Laurel Highlands started at 9 p.m. on a Friday night. With it going double overtime, it made the evening even later, and ultimately, more frustrating. How the ‘Canes would bounce back would tell the tale of how the state playoffs would go.
“The quick turnaround and a focused group of seniors that really led this team was big,” Blundo said of the team’s first practice that Sunday after the district title loss. “The guys happened to be playing their best basketball.
“Those things have to happen or you don’t make it to Hershey.”
THAT LAST MOMENT
Blundo started pulling his starters with 33 seconds remaining against Imhotep Charter on Friday night. He embraced each player as they left the GIANT Center court for the final time.
Gone from the starting five that Blundo shared a moment with are seniors Michael Graham, Cahmari Perkins and Michael Wells.
“I told them I loved them and that I was so proud of the effort that they gave against all odds,” Blundo said. “They gave every ounce of what they had.
“We were committed to that and we were going to see where that would take us. If a shot here or there falls and we get it to under 10, it could have been a different outcome. We had to accept that at that time of the game. It was just hard to see. Those guys battled the whole game.”
SLOW START
Blundo always preaches a fast start for his team. Getting out of the gate quickly. Against Imhotep Charter, the ‘Canes took 4:53 to score their first points. By that time, the Panthers led 14-0.
“I thought going into the game we had to be really good defensively early,” Blundo said. “I knew it was going to take some time to get adjusted to their size and speed that we would be playing against.
“We had to get stops early while we were getting comfortable on the offensive end. They made contested 3s and contested jumpers early.”
DON’T COUNT ‘EM OUT
Sure, the ‘Canes were down 14-0 early. And yes, New Castle trailed 44-25 with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter. But the ‘Canes always play hard until the final second has ticked off the clock. Friday night was no different.
New Castle went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 44-34 on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Boice with 6:52 left in the game. The ‘Canes’ fierce defense forced a Panthers turnover on the other end. New Castle moved the ball around and got an open look at a 3-pointer in the corner by Boice. That would have cut the deficit to seven, but it was off the rim and Imhotep Charter scored the next four points to end the run.
“We kept saying get it under 10. Get it under 10,” Blundo said. “We knew if it got under 10, that would force them to take a timeout and bring a big roar from our fans.
“We just wanted to see where that would go. But, they scored on the other end and we never got it to that point.”
FROM WAY DOWNTOWN
New Castle was 15 of 46 from the field against Imhotep Charter. Nine of those successful field goals were 3-pointers, and the ‘Canes attempted 30 trifectas overall.
Though New Castle outscored the Panthers from the perimeter, 27-15, the ‘Canes didn’t attempt a single foul shot. Imhotep Charter was 9 of 10 from the charity stripe.
“It’s a bad combination,” Blundo said of the 3-pointers and free throws for his team. “It’s the way it was going to be, though. We were trying to beat them off the dribble.
“Once you do that, there’s 6-foot-8 waiting for you at the rim. We knew it was going to be difficult to score at the rim. We knew it would be tough to score around the hoop. It was a matchup that made it hard for us.”
FINISHING STRONG
Wells capped a stellar high school career with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 31 minutes of action. He scored 416 points in the last 16 games and 674 on the season for a 22.4 average per game on the year.
Wells netted 1,932 career points, ranking eighth on the county’s all-time list and second on New Castle’s all-time list behind David Young.
“Michael Wells’ greatness became obvious over the last six weeks; in the WPIAL playoffs and the state playoffs,” Blundo said. “Just look at his numbers. There was a guy that took less shots but scored more points and he made big shots time and time again.
“The two shots he made to get us going to get it to 14-6 (against Imhotep Charter) was so pivotal. The rest of the game may not have mattered if those shots don’t go in. It allowed us the chance to maintain a game plan to give us a chance. He made gutsy plays over the last six weeks and that highlighted his greatness. It’s undeniable.”
SPENDING QUALITY TIME
Once the state playoffs arrive, Blundo always mentions being together with his team. Taking the squad on a deep run in the playoffs. It’s just another example of the team’s mantra ‘together’.
New Castle left the school on Thursday morning and headed east for Hershey. The ‘Canes made a stop at Penn State University to practice and to see a familiar face — New Castle graduate Nick Colella. Colella was a standout with the ‘Canes. He later played at Penn State-Behrend and eventually at Penn State.
The season ends with a loss in the record books. But the experience is championship worthy for Blundo, his staff and the entire program.
“Last week was just great,” Blundo said. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but the process was just something special to be a part of. The bus trip, the meals. Just being together like a family for one more week. It just felt like everybody was taking it all in and making it count.
“We felt like we left no stone unturned as a staff and as a team. We felt like we did all we could.”
Finding a place to practice on Thursday wasn’t easy for the ‘Canes.
“We had a hard time to get a high school to practice,” Blundo said. “Schools were concerned about the weather and giving us a gym. No one would commit because if the weather was bad out, their (spring sports) teams might use the gym to practice.
“Someone gave me the idea of Penn State. I thought of Nicky. We practiced in an arena (Penn State) like where we would be playing in. Just how proud he was to share the gym with his alma mater was amazing. To see Nicky and tell his story to the guys, all of it, was just a great part of the process.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
It’s time for spring sports. The uniforms have been returned and the basketballs are put away. For now.
“The offseason is shorter when you play this long,” Blundo said. “A lot of guys go on to AAU.
“This gives us a time to breathe. The first of May we will start working toward next season. In the meantime, we’ll have exit interviews with returning players and we’ll meet with the seniors, too. I’m not going anywhere. I’m their coach. Just because the seniors are no longer on the roster doesn’t mean I’m no longer their coach. I’m here for them and I’ll be with them as long as they need.”
MOVING UP
Realignment will be announced soon for the upcoming two-year cycle. The state semifinal win over Gateway figures to affect the immediate future for the ‘Canes.
The new PIAA competitive-balance rule was designed to bump a team up in classification if it makes a deep run in the state playoffs for two consecutive years and grabs six success points, while also boasting at least one student-athlete transfer.
The semifinal victory over the Gators pushes New Castle to Class 6A next year for boys basketball.
New Castle could look into the criteria for the formula and potentially challenge it.
“You only appeal if you have grounds for appeal,” Blundo said. “I have to look at the formula. We graduate about 140 kids and we could be playing 6A basketball against teams that graduate 7-, 8- or 900 kids. That seems a bit odd.
“If that’s our reality, then it’s our reality. There are some things that need to be looked at. We haven’t been informed of anything. We won one WPIAL championship, lost another and lost a state title. I don’t know how that lands you in 6A. But, if it does, it does. One bit of success with one group shouldn’t land another group in another class. You hate to see a group affected negatively.”
WHAT WORKED
New Castle loses seven players from its preseason roster to graduation — Graham, Chris Hood, Andrae Jackson, Perkins, Matayo Savage, Julius Tipper and Wells. Blundo pointed to that group as being a key to the team’s success this season.
“We had good senior leadership,” Blundo said. “The growth of the team was obvious as the season went on.
“We kept getting better, until we were playing our best basketball. It doesn’t always happen. This year it did and it gave us a great opportunity. I’m really proud of the guys and the buy-in that they gave. You can’t be one foot in and one foot out. You have to be 10 toes in the whole time, every step of the way. and with the great support of the parents and the community, you can’t help but be successful.”
WHO TO WATCH FOR NEXT YEAR
The ‘Canes lose three starters in Graham, Perkins and Wells. New Castle will still have key pieces to build around.
“We have four of our top seven guys back,” Blundo said. “Jonathan Anderson, Isaiah Boice, DaJaun Young and Nick Wallace.
“We have some young guys that took a bit of a beating in practice. That sort of thing helps kids improve. We will be a smaller team. We may have to do a few things differently and adjust based on our strength.”
HOT TOPIC
Everywhere you turn, there is a debate about public schools vs. private schools, and making private schools compete for their own championship. Blundo, like many coaches of a public-school team, has dealt with the question repeatedly.
“The criticism to the PIAA isn’t a personal thing. I think it’s important they understand that,” Blundo said. “We’re acknowledging the obvious.
“Thirteen percent of the schools are non-boundary and they win 80 percent of the championships. You’ll never see a public school walk out there and look like that. It’s not a level playing field. It’s not about coaching better. It’s about having the same opportunity to create a conglomerate of players that others have.”
