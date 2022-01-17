New Castle High’s Isaiah Boice played a key role last week in keeping the team atop the WPIAL Section 2-5A standings.
Boice scored a total of 42 points in a pair of wins as the Red Hurricane upped its mark to 4-0 in league play and 8-1 overall. He netted 19 points in a 79-51 decision over Trinity and a season-high 23 markers in a 71-45 win over South Fayette.
“Defensively, he has been very consistent for us,” New Castle boys coach Ralph Blundo said. “He hasn’t shot it to his expectations this year. But, the last two games, he has shot it very well.”
Boice buried five 3-pointers in the win over Trinity and seven more in the verdict over South Fayette. He has 24 3-pointers on the year.
Boice, a 6-foot junior guard, has scored 134 total points on the season in nine games, averaging 14.8 points a game.
“Isaiah is a great shooter. He’s also really great in transition,” Blundo said. “He gets out and runs the floor well and he gets easy buckets.
“He’s really good in his overall execution. He’s making the right plays. He’s a very good player. I still think his best days are ahead of him.”
NO FOOLIN’ AROUND
Blundo termed last week’s home win over Trinity as “fool’s gold.”
“Sometimes, you don’t execute offensively and defensively and you still make shots,” Blundo said. “Sometimes when the ball is going in, people will say you really played well. But, we really didn’t.
“I thought it was a little bit of everything. We weren’t as engaged as we needed to be defensively. We didn’t always make the right play offensively. It wasn’t pure and precise. We made enough shots and we won the basketball game. We’re always looking at our high standard of play and our barometer. Winning is important. But, what we’re always looking at is was this effort good enough?”
WHAT’S WORKING
New Castle is riding a five-game winning streak.
“We’re shooting it well and we’re defending it really well. We’re pleased with what we’re doing defensively. We know we’re still making mistakes that are controllable.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
The ‘Canes are outscoring the opposition, 68.3-43.6.
“I would still like to see us get into our pressure quicker,” Blundo said. “We need to get the ball out in transition a little bit quicker and get some more easy ones. Our overall execution and shot selection has to improve.”
STOCK UP
Blundo pointed to Boice as trending upward.
“Isaiah has that extra peak to his game,” Blundo said. “He’s getting out in transition really well, but he wasn’t shooting great there for a bit.
“I like his trajectory right now. He helps us as a basketball team and there is a ripple effect.”
INJURIES
The ‘Canes have stayed healthy physically throughout the first nine games.
“When you consider our circumstances right now, the criteria for teams who are canceling games, the truth is, the team that stays healthy will be at a great advantage.”
UP NEXT
New Castle looks to close the first half of section play unbeaten in league action when it hosts Chartiers Valley (3-0, 3-8) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Last year, the teams split the regular season series. The ‘Canes won on the road, 73-45, but dropped a 77-59 verdict at home. The teams met for the WPIAL championship and New Castle came away with a 61-45 decision.
“Char Valley is Char Valley,” Blundo said. “They had a brutal preseason schedule. They have an outstanding (freshman) guard Jayden Davis. He had 46 points earlier in the year in a game. They play Char Valley basketball. Good, sound, fundamental basketball.”
New Castle will take on Imani Christian (8-3), a Class 1A school, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Geneva College in the Tornado Classic.
“They’re a juggernaut,” Blundo said of Imani Christian. “They have 6-10, 6-7, 6-7 across the back line and they have guards to go with it. They have talented players everywhere.”
The ‘Canes cap off a busy week when they clash with Knoch (4-8), a Class 4A school, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Westminster College.
A GIRLS UPDATE
The Lady ‘Canes are 1-5 in Section 2-4A and 4-6 overall. New Castle has lost four games in a row.
“We’re definitely seeing progress day to day,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “The record doesn’t justify if it for the girls.
“We’re in one of the toughest sections in the WPIAL. That’s not making an excuse. But, a lot of the teams we go up against are highly ranked.”
DiNardo-Joseph noted the strides Raegan Hudson, a 5-6 sophomore guard, has made throughout the season. Hudson has scored 26 points on the season.
“Raegan has really stepped up the past few games,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “She does a lot of the dirty work. She rebounds, makes the extra pass, she goes to the hoop and she makes her free throws.
“I think she’s taking on a role where she wants to be that leader. She wants that responsibility.”
New Castle has lost three games in a row.
“The girls work their butts off every day. It does show,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “They never give up. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for. The girls never quit.
“I just feel like we have to keep pushing on. Better times are definitely ahead. The program is on the rise and I’m proud of that.”
The Lady ‘Canes are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they travel to Blackhawk (5-0, 11-0). DiNardo-Joseph will be unavailable for the game as she is in COVID quarantine. She will be able to rejoin the team Wednesday.
MILESTONE UPCOMING
Neshannock High’s Luann Grybowski is just four wins from career victory No. 700. DiNardo-Joseph played for Grybowski at New Castle, graduating in 2007.
“It’s definitely what every coach dreams of. Starting with your 100th win, your 200th win. It’s an amazing accomplishment,” DiNardo-Joseph said of reaching milestones. “I hope to be in that conversation someday. It’s really special being a part of some of those wins.
“It was an honor playing for her and building those memories back then. I still talk about it to this day. I formed some of my greatest relationships through the game of basketball.”
Said Blundo, “It’s a number that I can’t even comprehend. Everyone will be looking at the number of wins. The longevity is hard to even describe how incredible it is to achieve.
“Really, the thought of coaching that long and that well and have that much success is incredible. Kudos to her for an outstanding career. She doesn’t appear to be fizzling out or slowing down at all. She still has that same focus and energy.”
Maria Joseph, who is a 2004 New Castle graduate and Kara’s sister, is an assistant on the Lady ‘Canes’ staff. Maria Joseph also played for Grybowski.
“We played for such a prestigious coach,” Kara DiNardo-Joseph said of her and Maria Joseph. “We really respect her and everything she has done. I hope to set the example and make my own name with what she has taught me.”
Blundo has a 271-45 overall record at New Castle and 298-47 overall, which counts a 27-2 mark in one season at George Junior Republic.
“I haven’t thought about it,” Blundo said of approaching 300 wins. “The one thing I know is if you have a lot of wins, you’ve had a lot of good players.
“When you have good players, you have a chance to win. That’s just the reality of this sport. I’ve been really blessed with great players and great coaches.”
