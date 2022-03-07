The New Castle High boys basketball team suffered a crushing defeat late Friday night.
The second-seeded Red Hurricane dropped a 60-58 double-overtime decision to top-seeded Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
A referee blew his whistle just before the final buzzer, signaling a foul on New Castle’s Michael Wells. The Mustangs’ Rodney Gallagher was fouled attempting a shot just before the buzzer. After a short meeting, the foul was upheld, three-tenths of a second were added to the clock. Gallagher hit both free throws to send Laurel Highlands to the two-point win.
Despite the loss, the sun still came up Saturday around Lawrence County, and in particular, New Castle. That could only signify trouble is on the horizon for the PIAA Class 5A playoff field.
Sunday, the ‘Canes and the coaching staff got back together for the first time as a group since the loss for practice and a film session.
“In general, kids are resilient,” New Castle 12th-year coach Ralph Blundo said. “I didn’t know how the kids would respond until we got to practice.
“Based on what I saw, they don’t want to see the season end and that’s their motivation. They know what they’re capable of. I thought they did an outstanding job of putting the loss behind them. The practice was spirited and I liked their focus.”
New Castle (23-2) was bidding for its 15th WPIAL championship overall. Blundo came in 7-0 in WPIAL championship games as the ‘Canes’ coach. Early in his career, he referenced not taking the proper time to enjoy a district championship win before the PIAA playoffs started. Up until this week, teams didn’t open the state playoffs until Friday or Saturday.
This year is different. The opening round of the PIAA playoffs are Tuesday and Wednesday. New Castle hosts Northeastern (16-12) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House. The Bobcats are the eighth-place representative out of District 3.
“It is earlier, yes,” Blundo said of the starting date for the PIAA playoffs. “Maybe that’s a good thing. There will be no time to dwell on the championship game; I think that’s good.
“Let’s get back to work. Let’s enjoy being with each other. Let’s get ready for the first playoff game.”
Blundo said Friday is done. It’s over. It’s in the past. And it has to be.
“You lose if you don’t put it behind you,” Blundo said. “If you’re still thinking about, you lose. It’s that simple, and they know that. We can’t control what happened on Friday. We’re on to what’s next.”
A NUMBERS GAME
New Castle committed just eight turnovers in 40 minutes of basketball against the top-seeded team in the WPIAL on Friday night. The ‘Canes were 21 of 51 from the field, including 9 of 16 from behind the arc. New Castle, though, was just 7 of 14 from the free-throw line. The ‘Canes missed two costly front-ends of one-and-one opportunities from the foul line late in regulation.
“We were efficient everywhere except the free-throw line,” Blundo said. “In a championship game, you have to be efficient everywhere. If you play well, you have a chance to win. If you don’t, you could lose. You can’t play poorly this time of year. In any areas.”
SENIOR LEADERSHIP
‘Canes senior Michael Wells led the team in scoring with 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting. Prior to the team receiving their medals, Wells made it a point to go up to each of his teammates. He wanted them to keep their head up, not let the scoreboard define the outcome and to remember there is another tournament about to start. Wells also was up front to the media about the defense he played on Gallagher just prior to the final buzzer in double overtime.
“I have seen great growth all year from Mike, and all four years,” Blundo said. “It’s been one of the great joys of my coaching profession, watching him evolve into a passionate, composed, fierce, competitive basketball player.
“He’s understanding how to lead the team and he understands why things happen and why they they don’t.”
WAS IT A PROBLEM?
The WPIAL Class 5A championship game was scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m., and it was the fourth of four games at the Petersen Events Center on Friday night. The game started on time, which can be rare when there are that many games in front of it.
“I don’t think there were any nerves,” Blundo said. “We had a team dinner at 3. A walk through at 5. And we were on the bus at 6. We got there and watched a girls game before our game. We followed our normal process.”
WHAT’S WORKING
The loss to Laurel Highlands was New Castle’s first since a 46-40 home loss to Central Catholic — a Class 6A member — on Dec. 19.
“I think we’re very connected as a team right now, on both ends of the floor” Blundo said. “Our feel for each other is at an all-time high. It’s just a will to go out and improve each day and do something special.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
“We need to get better in every area,” Blundo sad. “We’re working on every aspect of our game every day.”
STOCK UP
Jonathan Anderson followed Wells’ effort with 16 points, while handing out six assists, in the loss to the Mustangs.
“I think Jonathan Anderson is playing great basketball,” Blundo said. “A lot of people see the points he scores.
“He has an ability to control the game and do the little things that he hasn’t always done great. He’s doing those things very well right now. He’s so important to this process. He knows one missed boxout or one little thing and you go home. Our margin of error is small.”
INJURIES
The ‘Canes’ Isaiah Boice sustained a bone bruise on his right leg in the loss to Laurel Highlands. He played through it, scoring 14 points and played all but 92 seconds in the contest. Blundo said Boice practiced Sunday and is expected to play Tuesday.
Included in Boice’s 14 points was a game-tying 3-pointer he drained with four seconds remaining in the first overtime. The Mustangs led by three points and missed the front-end of a one-and-one at the foul line on the other end. New Castle grabbed the rebound with about 13 seconds left and Laurel Highlands elected to play it out and not foul. Boice’s big bucket, which was all net, sent the game into a second extra session. The Mustangs almost ended it in the first overtime, though, hitting the back of the rim from half court at the buzzer.
UP NEXT
New Castle hosts Northeastern at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs.
“They have good overall size and they appear to be really well coached,” Blundo said. “They have a couple of excellent basketball players; an all-conference guy in (Karron) Mallory (junior, guard). They have good size around the hoop and they have good, strong bodies.
“It’s a state playoff game. There are 32 5A teams left. There are no bad teams.”
It’s the final chance for this season for the team to take the court at the Field House as the rest of the playoffs after the opening round will be held on a neutral floor.
“It’s one last time for these seniors,” Blundo said. “It’s really a nice bonus for them to play on our floor.”
