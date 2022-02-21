The New Castle High boys basketball team is ready to open the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
Most years, the Red Hurricane get a high seed and a lengthy time off before its first postseason game. This year, New Castle still got that high seed, but the team will take the court a lot sooner.
The ‘Canes (20-1) are the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A bracket. Their last game was an 80-50 home win over Farrell on Feb. 14 to close the regular season.
New Castle will open the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs at 7 p.m. Monday when it hosts No. 15 seed West Mifflin (10-11).
New Castle had one opening on its schedule because of a postponement on Dec. 29 against Ambridge in the final round of the C.J. Betters Tournament. The Bridgers had to back out of the tournament because of COVID in their tournament. Teams are allowed to play a maximum of 22 games.
The ‘Canes were going to scrimmage against WPIAL Class 1A member Bishop Canevin last week to max out their schedule at 22 games. Both teams had agreed to turn that scrimmage into a game. The WPIAL, though, had other ideas when the playoff pairings were released. New Castle usually has a lengthier layoff than it does this year, which would have been ideal to get that game with the Crusaders in last week.
Instead, New Castle and Bishop Canevin agreed to not only cancel the game but the scrimmage as well because the respective teams are getting back on the court quicker than expected.
“I like it. I was taken back,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “I was surprised by it, but I like it.
“In the past we’ve had long layoffs and the results was always a struggle. I’d rather it be this way than waiting until Wednesday.”
New Castle still managed to get a bit of a workout in when Union paid a visit to the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House for a controlled scrimmage last Friday.
“That was just to keep us fresh,” Blundo said. “We practiced Saturday and Sunday; we should be ready to go.
“I thought we were really sharp at practice (Sunday). A couple of the early practices were a little sluggish on the heels of winning a section title. Hopefully that good practice we had Sunday will carry over.”
The ‘Canes won the Section 2 championship at 10-0. West Mifflin tied for third in Section 1 with Thomas Jefferson, each with 5-5 conference records.
“They’re a really athletic group,” Blundo said of the Titans. “They have a 6-6 kid inside. They have three or four athletic guards and they play a few different guards.
“They can score the basketball. It’s playoff time. We’ll have a target on our back as always.”
The winner advances to meet the survivor of the South Fayette-Shaler contest on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
PLAYING AT HOME
The ‘Canes played their first three WPIAL playoff games last year at home. The only time they left their friendly home in the WPIAL playoffs was for the district championship game. New Castle knocked off Chartiers Valley, 61-45, to capture the district gold a season ago.
The WPIAL instituted home games for the higher seeds last year because of COVID through the semifinals. This year, the district is sticking with the higher seed as a host, but only through the quarterfinals.
“I was telling our players (Sunday) at practice, don’t take things for granted and the opportunity you have,” Blundo said. “The opportunity to play a home game at New Castle is a great opportunity for them. You hope they take it in and enjoy it.”
WHAT’S WORKING
New Castle is outscoring the opposition, 70.8-47.6.
“I like our chemistry; we’re coming together,” Blundo said. “They are fully understanding what is necessary to win important games. That comes through time, practice and film sessions full of corrections.
“I like where we’re at. You have to go out and execute, though.”
STOCK UP
“I like where we are at with the 5 (position) this season,” Blundo said. “Cahmari Perkins, DaJaun Young, Michael Wells. That position goes unnoticed.
“If you look at the stats in terms of scoring and rebounding, we’ve been really good at the 5 all season long and that goes a little unnoticed.”
INJURIES
The ‘Canes are healthy going into Monday’s matchup against West Mifflin.
“Nick Wallace had a little tendinitis in his knee,” Blundo said. “We sat him against Lincoln Park and Farrell. He didn’t get many minutes in those games.
“He seems to be 100 percent and so is the team. We’re pleased with that.”
