The New Castle High boys basketball team took care of business last weekend.
The Red Hurricane won two games by a combined 89 points. The most difficult part of the two-game stretch was filling the schedule for New Castle’s Tipoff Tournament.
Westinghouse opted out earlier in the week, leaving ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo scrambling to find a fourth boys team. And he did, in Sharpsville. New Castle rolled to an 86-23 decision on Friday over the Blue Devils and followed that up with a 75-49 verdict over Sto-Rox on Saturday.
“I think it’s one of those things that we’re looking to see if our level of play is where we want it to be,” Blundo said. “I thought we fell short of that, despite getting two wins.
“There’s a ton we need to work on. We made a lot of mistakes and we need to fix them. That’s what the preseason is all about.”
TAKING THE COURT
Ralph Blundo is a 1991 New Castle graduate. The latest installment of a basketball Blundo took the court Friday night in Ralph’s son Ralphie, who is a freshman.
Ralphie Blundo played in both games, scoring all three of his points in the win over Sharpsville. It came on, what else, a 3-pointer.
“I’ve been coaching him a long time,” Ralph Blundo said of his son Ralphie. “It was exciting for my wife (Kate), my parents (Linda and Ralph), aunts and uncles.
“For me, it just felt like I was coaching one of my players. Sure, he’s my son, but I’ve been coaching him a long time.”
Coach Ralph Blundo finished his high school career with 829 total points.
WELCOME BACK
COVID kept the fans away last year in gyms all across the state. The ‘Canes posted a 21-3 overall record a season ago, complete with the program’s 14th WPIAL championship. But a large part of New Castle’s home-court advantage was missing without the fans.
They’re back and it’s like they never left.
“I think the students were electric this weekend,” Coach Blundo said. “There was a really good following from the adults and the community members.
“I’m happy for our kids. New Castle basketball is so much a part of our winters here. It was good to see the Field House packed again.”
YEAH, BUT....
The ‘Canes allowed just 72 total points in the two wins.
“I think our defensive pressure was really good in the full court,” Coach Blundo said. “Our half-court positioning needs to be better. Our decision making needs to be better. Our shot selection needs to be better. Our communication on the floor needs to be better.
“We’re always trying to play our best basketball at the right time.”
STOCK UP
Junior Nick Wallace scored 16 points for the ‘Canes in the 86-23 win over Sharpsville in the season opener.
“Nick Wallace was really good on Friday night,” Coach Blundo said. “In particular, his efficiency offensively and his ability to rebound the basketball.
“I like the trajectory he is on right now.”
STARS OF TOMORROW
New Castle’s ninth-grade team has yet to play a game. The ‘Canes were postponed on Dec. 10 against Mohawk, and the matchup on Dec. 14 was postponed after a COVID outbreak at Ellwood City.
New Castle’s first ninth-grade game is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday at Shenango.
‘Canes’ ninth-grade coach Larry Kelly has noticed promise in freshman Kaevon Gardner.
“Kaevon is a tremendous athlete,” Kelly said. “He has a high motor. He epitomizes everything that you would want in a Red Hurricane.
“He plays tenacious defense. He always has the pedal to the metal. He’s mentally tough and he’s physically tough. Kaevon has a chance to be a really good player. He just needs to develop his basketball skills. If he does, he can be a very good varsity player in the future; he has all the attributes of a Red Hurricane.”
HE SAID IT
Each week, Kelly and Ron Poniewasz Jr. film their latest installment of “Tipoff”, a basketball podcast by the New Castle News. Among the segments is the “Red Hurricane Report”, where Kelly comments on the happenings surrounding the New Castle High boys basketball program.
“The scary part of that is Coach Blundo wasn’t real satisfied with the defensive effort on Saturday night. It might actually get better than that,” Kelly said in reference to Saturday’s 75-49 win over Sto-Rox. “What makes this team special is we go nine deep. It’s been a long time since Coach Blundo has been able to go nine deep.”
The Tipoff podcast is available on The News’ Tipoff high school basketball website (ncnewsonline.com/tipoff), YouTube and Facebook.
UP NEXT
New Castle has a few days off before it takes the court next. The ‘Canes will host Shaler, a fellow WPIAL Class 5A school, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I would have liked to have played a Tuesday-Friday schedule this week, like normal,” Coach Blundo said. “Scheduling preseason games was very difficult this year. I couldn’t get a Tuesday game; I had a heck of a time filling our Tipoff (tournament).”
The Titans qualified for the WPIAL playoffs last year and finished 8-5. They defeated Ringgold in a preliminary-round game before falling to Laurel Highlands in the first round.
“Shaler is a talented basketball team,” Coach Blundo said. “They have all-section performers returning. They’re a very formidable basketball team.”
