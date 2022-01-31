The New Castle High boys basketball team is in a good spot as the second half of league play picks up steam.
The Red Hurricane went through the first half of section play unscathed and now the team is looking to keep that roll going.
New Castle (6-0 section, 14-1 overall) can get another step closer to a league crown with a road win over West Allegheny (2-4, 7-9) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We need to take care of business in the second half,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “The second half is a whole different animal. We have three of our (section) games left on the road. We know the difficulty that comes with that.”
Blundo noted he doesn’t have to spend too much time discussing the importance of staying focused despite the team’s success in the first half of section play.
“What we’re really fortunate with is we have a veteran team,” Blundo said. “They’ve been involved in the second-half wars. They know it doesn’t take much to lose a game.
“A little bit of foul trouble, or the other team is shooting well, you’re going to be in a dogfight. You have to respect your opponent and do what you have to do.”
WHAT’S WORKING
New Castle is riding an 11-game winning streak.
“It’s the unselfishness of the team,” Blundo said of what is working at the moment. “We’re making the right play offensively. That’s really been something we have been doing. That’s why you’re seeing games with different high scorers and that has to continue.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Despite allowing just 45.1 points a game, Blundo continues to focus on his team’s defense.
“At times, our on-ball defense against some of the better players needs to improve,” Blundo said. “We don’t help out of the corner. When the ball is in the middle, we have to do a better job of keeping them in front. We will work on it.”
STOCK UP
Jonathan Anderson scored 14 points in Saturday’s 66-35 win over Seneca Valley, a Class 6A representative. Anderson netted eight of those points in the first half as the ‘Canes raced to a 21-9 lead after one.
Anderson opened the three-game week with 13 points in an 86-45 road win over Aliquippa and followed that up with 15 markers in a 70-56 decision over Moon.
“I thought Jonathan Anderson had an outstanding week,” Blundo said. “He had three turnovers all week in three total games.
“He finished in the lane and he shot upwards of 70 percent. He’s getting the ball in the right player’s hands. We need to continue to grow and build on that.”
INJURIES
Blundo said his team is fully healthy entering the final stretch of the regular season.
UP NEXT
New Castle visits West Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“They just beat Moon by 14 points and we had some struggles with Moon in the second half on Friday,” Blundo said of West Allegheny. “We know what we’re getting into on the road; we’ll have to prepare accordingly.”
The ‘Canes remain on the road for a test against Trinity (0-6, 4-12) at 7:30 p.m. Friday to close out the week’s games.
“Trinity is a veteran team and our full focus will be required,” Blundo said. “We will have to travel appropriately and treat it with a business-like manner.”
MORE GOLD
Blundo won a state championship as New Castle boys basketball head coach back in 2014. Another state gold was added to the Blundo household on Saturday.
Ally Blundo, a junior and a daughter of Ralph Blundo, competed on and won a state championship for Neshannock’s competitive cheer team. The Lady Lancers brought home the gold in the PIAA Class 2A Large Division championship with 84.9 points. Neshannock was in fifth place after Friday’s competition.
“I’m just beaming for my daughter,” Ralph Blundo said. “I’m so proud of her. The way they had to do it. It’s a Cinderella story.
“They did it one step at a time and with great resiliency. I’m just heartbroken I couldn’t be there. It’s beyond disappointing and hard for me. But, to watch the videos and see her joy and the celebration, was one of the best moments of my life.”
Ralph Blundo missed the competition because his New Castle boys team was playing at Seneca Valley on Saturday night.
“I got back (from Seneca Valley) just in time to see them get off the bus,” Ralph Blundo said. “I’m just so proud. That’s something that creates a bond that will last a lifetime. We have something that so very people have. The process they went through is so hard to explain.”
While the state championship score between father and daughter is tied at one, Ralph Blundo said there’s no friendly competition or bragging between the two.
“She was proud of me and I can tell you I’m even more proud of her,” Ralph Blundo said. “It was tough not being there. But that’s the reality of what we do as coaches. That doesn’t make it any easier.”
