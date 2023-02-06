One season in Class 6A and the New Castle High boys basketball is already atop the section standings.
The Red Hurricane clinched at least a share of the WPIAL Section 1-6A championship Friday night with a 67-53 road win over Central Catholic. The win also avenged a 56-45 home loss to the Vikings on Jan. 10.
“If you start to think about those things, it gets hard to think about the process,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said if he were told before the season his team would win a league title this year. “It’s obvious it was a daunting task, considering how much we lost (to graduation).
“Plus, the size of our school compared to the size of schools we are playing against. The lack of depth and size. I would have thought it would have been extremely difficult and it was.”
The ‘Canes (7-1 section, 17-2 overall) will own the championship outright with a win Tuesday night against Pine-Richland at home.
“We’re looking to win it outright,” Blundo said.
The first meeting against Central Catholic saw New Castle come in shorthanded. The ‘Canes were without Isaiah Boice, a 6-foot senior guard. Boice is averaging 17.5 points a game, scoring 210 markers in 12 games.
Boice suffered a fractured metatarsal in his foot in a 71-60 road win over Butler on Jan. 6.
BOICE’S RETURN
Boice was back in the lineup last Tuesday in a 64-49 home win over Butler. He came off the bench, getting inserted into the lineup a little more than two minutes into the game.
“It was one of the great moments in my career. Just the opportunity to say go ahead and get in,” Blundo said of putting Boice in. “The response from the crowd said a lot about how they feel about Isaiah the player, but, more importantly, the young man.
“This community loves great players. They adore great players like Isaiah, who is a great player and a classy young man. It was a well-deserved ovation. Having him on the court, I can’t describe it because it’s 10-fold. On top of that, all of our guys can go back to their normal position, where they are more comfortable.”
THE LONG ROAD BACK
Boice missed seven games and the team compiled a 5-2 record in his absence.
“Isaiah got put in a cast the Sunday after he broke it,” Blundo said. “Nine days later, he was out of the cast. They were loading him with protein, vitamin D and physical therapy at Washington Centre. It was a combination of all of that.
“I credit Dr. (William) DeCarbo and Norman Gabriel at Washington Centre, and Isaiah for putting in the work. He remained disciplined and consistent.”
WHAT WAS LEARNED
Boice’s injury created added playing time for others. It also presented more things for Blundo to notice with his team.
“There was a resilience. A heightened sense of attention to detail and preparation and improvement,” Blundo said. “They understood what was at stake. They knew they couldn’t let this thing go the other way.
“Byron Lett absorbed the majority of the minutes. Three guys had to learn new positions and new roles. Accepting the responsibility and challenge for all of that. They were playing for Boice, when he came back. We could have been in a different place if we didn’t win close games.”
PLAYOFF HOME GAMES
The WPIAL announced last week that the higher-seeded boys and girls playoff teams will host a first-round playoff game this year if their gym is suitable in terms of size. If a team receives a bye in the opening round, it will host a postseason game in the next round.
The Ne-Ca-Hi Field House more than fits the “suitable” bill and will host a New Castle playoff game, the specifics will be announced at a later date.
“We have a great home-court advantage,” Blundo said. “For our kids to play at home would be awesome for them.
“It was an awesome experience last year and the year before that. With all the history of New Castle basketball, as far back as I can remember, for a lot of great teams it was always played on a neutral court. We were never presented with that opportunity until recently.”
WHAT’S WORKING
“I think our chemistry is great. With (Boice) back, there is a chemistry there that there isn’t there when he’s not there. Sometimes, it’s actually hard to teach as a coach. It just happens. His presence elevates our chemistry.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Rebounding, according to Blundo.
“We got grossly outrebounded by Central Catholic,” Blundo said. “When you look at the stats, the fact that we won is an anomaly. That for me and my staff, we have never been outrebounded like that.
“Our rebounding has to be much better. It was a daunting task with their size. That’s the biggest team we have seen all year. I did think we could have done a better job moving them. There’s no margin for error. We’re not big. I felt like we could have been better Friday night against Central Catholic.”
STOCK UP
Da’Jaun Young, a 6-2 senior guard/forward, scored 22 points in each game last week in wins over Butler and Central Catholic. Young now has 244 points on the season for a 19-game average of 12.8 points a game.
“Da’Jaun has always been a good player,” Blundo said. “His game has risen to a level of an all-section basketball player, without question.
“He’s so versatile with his scoring, rebounding, finishing around the rim, making outside shots and 3s. He elevates the level of our team.”
INJURIES
New Castle is back to full strength.
“We’re healthy,” Blundo reported. “Just the bumps and bruises that any team would have at this stage of the season after 19 games.”
ROTATION
Boice came off the bench in last week’s home game against Butler. It was his first game action after missing seven in a row.
Boice did start Friday’s game at Central Catholic. Byron Lett missed Friday’s game with the stomach flu.
“We’re back to our normal rotation,” Blundo said.
PLAYOFFS
Step one of getting back to the WPIAL championship game is clinching a postseason spot, and the ‘Canes have done just that. Now, they are chasing a potential top seed.
“It’s a relief to be in,” Blundo said. “There will be a couple of good teams that won’t make the playoffs. Teams that are capable of beating the 1 or 2 (seed). That’s the level of parity in 6A.”
UP NEXT
New Castle closes the final week of the regular season with a pair of section games. The ‘Canes host Pine-Richland (1-7, 5-14) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
New Castle won the first meeting, 55-49, on the Rams’ home floor Jan. 13. The ‘Canes were without Boice in that matchup.
“One thing everyone in 6A has to acknowledge, is any team, regardless of place in the section, can win a game,” Blundo said. “I’ve never been a part of a section with this level of parity.
“We’re a better team with Isaiah Boice on the floor. They’ve had some injuries as well, but, they’re healthy now. Pine-Richland has challenged everyone they have played all year. It’s a formidable task. They will come in here and compete.”
The ‘Canes close section play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seneca Valley (3-5, 8-10). The Raiders handed Class 1A Union (18-1) its lone loss, 70-45. New Castle won the first matchup with Seneca Valley, 54-47.
“Our thoughts are with Pine right now,” Blundo said. “We have two tough challenges this week.”
New Castle will host Berlin Brothersvalley at 8 p.m. Feb. 13 to finish the regular season. The WPIAL playoff pairings are scheduled to be released that night as well.
THIS FINAL WEEK
New Castle has its sights on finishing league play strong.
“We want to win the section championship outright,” Blundo said. “You want to try and get the number 1 seed. We’re going in with the opportunity to be the number 1 seed. We have to take advantage of that.
