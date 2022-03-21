The New Castle High boys basketball team won the program’s only PIAA championship in 2014.
The Red Hurricane has a chance to double that total Friday.
New Castle (27-2) clinched a berth in the PIAA Class 5A championship last Friday with a 59-39 decision over Gateway at Norwin High. The ‘Canes were able to refocus after a crushing 60-58 double-overtime loss to Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL title game.
New Castle will oppose District 12 champion Imhotep Charter (27-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hershey’s GIANT Center.
“I think there’s reaching this game and having to reach this game and having to acquire such a resilient effort because of the huge disappointment of the WPIAL final and the way it ended,” said ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo, who is in his 12th season at the helm. “For the kids to bounce back and be driven to go on a four-game run to make it to Hershey is remarkable.”
In 2014, New Castle won state gold with a 31-0 mark. This year, the ‘Canes lost to Class 6A-member Central Catholic in the regular season at home, 46-40.
“It feels the same; it’s a great feeling,” Blundo said of comparing how it felt to clinch a spot in the championship game. “There was more uncertainty the first time. This time, the feeling after you accomplish it is an unrivaled feeling. It’s tough to explain.
“I certainly give a lot of credit to those guys in 2014. They paved this road.”
HOW FAR THIS TEAM HAS COME
On the surface, the ‘Canes were rolling up victories in the regular season. They seemed to come easily. Winning games by such margins as 73, 26, 24, 36 and 28, just to mention a few. But does the final margin tell the whole story of where a team is at?
“The growth has been huge. Even while we were winning games, 13-1 (record), 14-1, I knew we weren’t where we needed to be,” Blundo said. “The wins were racking up, but the gap wasn’t closing fast enough for me.
“In terms of where I thought our growth and potential was as a group, we kept growing and teaching so that when moments came we would be ready. I thought the kids did a great job.”
A CURVEBALL
The PIAA bracket seemed to be shaping up perfectly for New Castle. A rematch was on the horizon for the ‘Canes against Laurel Highlands. However, an unexpected thing happened along the way — the Mustangs got upset in the state quarterfinals by Gateway, 55-52.
That propelled the Gators into the semifinals for a rematch with New Castle. The ‘Canes ousted Gateway in the WPIAL semifinals, 72-62.
“We wanted to play Laurel Highlands. If I told you otherwise, I would be lying,” Blundo said. “We didn’t control that. We knew Gateway was a great team.
“It didn’t have to be a game against Laurel Highlands for us to be motivated and play well. We were motivated by the circumstance. It’s the western final game and we knew that game would get us to Hershey.
IS THERE A COMMON THEME?
This is Blundo’s second trip to the state championship game. In 2014, though, New Castle had a haul to Chambersburg for the state semifinals, a 58-54 win over Abington. This year, the ‘Canes played a district opponent much closer to home and even hosted a state playoff game.
It’s not just the opponents faced or the location of the games, though.
“It’s definitely different,” Blundo said of comparing the 2014 run to this year. “It’s different personalities and different pieces (of the team).
“Our top six in 2014 were all seniors. This is a mix of juniors and seniors. That makes it a little different. That was a group that was 29-1 the year before. This team was paving a different road for themselves and creating their own story. That’s the beauty of sports and different teams. The 2014 and 2022 teams are different. I’ve enjoyed the process with both of them.”
COMPARING THE TWO
New Castle has reached the WPIAL championship game eight times in Blundo’s 12 seasons, winning seven titles. The ‘Canes have reached at least the district semifinals each of the last 12 years.
Reaching Chocolate Town is a different trek. Teams are facing the best of the best throughout the state. It’s either survive and advance, or one bad break could end a team’s season.
“I’ve had some people say to me, ‘it’s been eight years since you’ve been to Hershey.’ That’s because it’s really hard to do,” Blundo said. “I don’t think everyone understands that.
“To be able to play well against four teams, against the best teams in the classification you’re playing in, isn’t easy. If it was easy, more teams would do it. To get here, to get to the western final even, is a heck of an accomplishment. It’s been a great run.”
WHAT’S WORKING
New Castle is allowing 47.3 points a game. The ‘Canes have been even stingier in the state playoffs, allowing just 39.2 markers a contest. In fact, New Castle held each of the last three opponents to 39 points or less.
“Defensively, we’re playing our best basketball of the season,” Blundo said. “We held the last three teams in the 30s; those are three good basketball teams.
“I think we’re playing pretty good basketball. If you’re making it to Hershey, you’re doing everything better, and we are. How that translates to Friday night remains to be seen.”
WHAT NEEDS HELP
There is quite an attention to detail that will be stressed for Friday night’s championship game against Imhotep Charter.
“When you play a team like Imhotep Charter, you’re stressing your margin of error is very small,” Blundo said. “You have to ramp everything up; your focus, your attention to detail, your execution, your effort.
“It’s a mental game. All of it has to be better. It’s the state final and you’re playing a great team. That’s what is required.”
TAKING IT ALL IN
Student-athletes are told to enjoy the ride. Be aware of the things unfolding around them and how special it is. The same holds true for the coaches.
“I’m doing much better with that this year. I’m older now,” Blundo said. “When it was all said and done in 2014, there were so many moments I don’t remember of 2014. I don’t think I knew how to focus, to work, to prepare and enjoy things.
“One thing I promised myself is if we ever got to this level again, I was going to enjoy it. You learn you can prepare and work hard and still enjoy it. I don’t know that I knew that eight years ago.”
STOCK UP
Blundo pointed to the team’s success as the focal point of the season.
“Collectively, we’re playing well,” Blundo said. “For me to say another kid is playing better than another, you have to be playing well collectively as a team or you don’t get here.”
WHERE DOES HE STAND?
Michael Wells sits at 1,913 career markers entering Friday’s matchup. New Castle official scorekeeper John (Ziggy) Thomas confirmed the total through game-by-game totals in the team’s official scorebooks.
MOVE TO 6A
Realignment will take place after this week’s championship games and will be announced soon. The semifinal win over Gateway will affect the immediate future for the ‘Canes.
The new PIAA competitive-balance rule was designed to bump a team up in classification if it makes a deep run in the state playoffs for two consecutive years and grabs six success points, while also boasting at least one student-athlete transfer.
The semifinal victory over the Gators pushes New Castle to Class 6A next year for boys basketball.
“I need to look at the official situation,” Blundo said of a potential jump in classification. “I’ve never been a fan of the competitive-balance formula.
“The success of one team which pushes you up a class and affects things doesn’t make much sense. But, if that’s our reality, that’s what we’ll do.”
New Castle could look into the criteria for the formula and potentially challenge it. But that’s a topic for after the dust settles Friday night.
UP NEXT
Imhotep Charter (27-4), a Philadelphia school, is all that stands in New Castle’s way Friday night of a second state championship. The Panthers are ranked 12th nationally by maxpreps and winners of 16 in a row.
“They are insanely talented and they have really good overall size,” Blundo said. “They play at a high level with elite talent.
“They have Division 1 talent; power five talent. They are ranked nationally. What it says they are in the papers is what they are.”
