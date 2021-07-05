New Castle at PNC Park

The New Castle High baseball team was honored at PNC Park on Friday for its state and WPIAL championships. 

The New Castle High baseball team was recognized on the field Friday night at PNC Park prior to the Pittsburgh Pirates' home game against Milwaukee.

The Red Hurricane was honored for its PIAA Class 4A baseball championship last month. New Castle also won the WPIAL title as well.

