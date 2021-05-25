The Wilmington High baseball team is in a good place.
“We tell the kids they’re peaking at the right time,” coach James Geramita said of the Greyhounds’ 10-3 District 10, Class 2A quarterfinal playoff victory over Lakeview at Neshannock High on Monday. “Our pitching, defense and hitting have come together at once. We’re definitely where we need to be.
Wilmington is now 16-3 on the season.
Jaret Boyer went the first five innings, giving up two earned runs, three hits and no walks while striking out 10. He is now 6-2.
Isaac Schleich pitched the final two innings, giving up one earned run and one hit with one strikeout.
Wilmington pounded out 12 hits. Boyer was 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs.
Dom Serafino was 3 for 3, while Garrett Heller had a triple and two RBIs and Dylan Batley a double and RBI.
The Greyhounds scored nine in the third and one in the fourth. The Sailors scored two in the third and one in the seventh.
Wilmington takes on Cambridge Springs on Thursday in the semifinals. The Blue Devils (16-2) advanced with a 9-3 decision over Mercer at Slippery Rock University.
Cambridge Springs captured the Region 3 championship with a 14-1 league mark.
