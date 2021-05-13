By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
An outstanding season continues for the Wilmington High baseball team.
The Greyhounds won 11-3 at Reynolds to improve their District 10, Region 1-1A/2A record to 12-1, 13-2 overall with three games left to play.
Starter Isaac Schleich went 5 11/3 innings to pick up the mound victory. He gave up two earned runs and four walks while striking out nine.
Garrett Heller pitched the final 11/3 innings, surrendering one hit while striking out three.
Heller led the Greyhounds’ 13-hit attack with a 3-for-5 day, including a double. Jaret Boyer and Ben Miller each went 2 for 4 and Schleich, Dom Serafino and Rocky Serafino had two RBIs each.
Laurel 14,Riverside 1
Laurel coasted to an easy victory at home.
The Spartans fired up the offense in the first inning, when Landin Esposito singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Laurel scored seven runs in the third inning. Kobe DeRosa, Conner Pontzloff, Michael Pasquarello and Jaime McVicker each had RBIs in the big inning.
Logan Ayers got the win for the Spartans. Ayers allowed three hits and one run over five innings, striking out four.
Madden Boehm took the loss. He went two innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs while striking out two.
Laurel had 10 hits. Robert Herr led with three hits in four at-bats.
Mitchell Garvin was 2 for 2 for Riverside.
South Side Beaver 10,
Neshannock 0
The visiting Lancers lost their third Section 2-2A game in a row in five innings.
After clinching a playoff spot Saturday, Neshannock lost to Laurel twice before taking on South Side.
Starter and loser pitcher Josh Pallerino is now 4-2 after giving up five runs (three earned), seven hits and one walk in 22/3 innings.
Mike Morelli pitched two innings, allowing five earned runs, five hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
The Lancers had just two hits in the game, singles by Nate Rynd and Michael Altmyer.
South Side scored two runs in the second, three in the third and five in the fifth.
“We had to play four section games in five days, which we didn’t complain,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “In our last three games, we had seven hits total. This is all on me, 100 percent. Sometimes we work maybe a little too hard. I think the kids are tiring out a bit. Maybe I didn’t manage my practice times wisely, but whatever it was, it has to start at the top.
“We’ll do everything we can to regroup heading into the playoffs. I have full confidence that our team will be ready.”
The Lancers, who have a non-league finale at 5 p.m. Thursday at home against Freedom, finished 5-5 in section play and are 11-8 overall.
Softball
Shenango 9,
Mohawk 4
The Lady Wildcats ended the Section 4-2A season at 9-3, which left them in second place in the section behind Laurel, 13-4 overall.
Mia Edwards went the distance, giving up one earned run, three hits and two walks while striking out 16. She is 13-4 on the season.
Ashley DeCarbo had two hits and two RBIs and Edwards added two RBIs for the victors.
Lexi Shiderly homered and had two RBIs for the Lady Warriors, who finished their section season at 5-7, 5-9 overall.
Beaver 12
New Castle 0
The Lady ‘Canes completed their season with the five-inning Section 3-4A defeat at home.
Losing pitcher Rachel Zona started and went 21/3 innings, giving up 10 runs (four unearned), seven hits, two walks.
Morgan Piatt came on in relief. She surrendered two runs, four hits and no walks with three strikeouts.
Beaver scored six runs in the second, four in the third and two in the fifth.
Zona had the Lady ‘Canes’ lone hit in the first inning.
