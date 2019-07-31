By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
Former Penn State basketball player Josh Reaves has signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Reaves, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year last season, went undrafted after averaging 10.6 points, five rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game last year.
Players signed to two-way deals can be on an NBA roster for up to 45 days. The remainder of their time is spent with their team’s G-League affiliate, which in Reaves’ case, is the Texas Legends. NBA teams are allotted two roster spots for players who sign two-way deals.
In two starts and five Summer League appearances, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard enjoyed a productive July with the Mavericks. He tallied 12.6 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 23.5 minutes played.
Reaves accumulated a trove of accolades during his four seasons with the Nittany Lions, including being named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of Year on two occasions. He finished his Penn State career with a program-best 250 steals. Reaves was also responsible for 92 blocks.
Football adds transfer punter
While the Nittany Lions currently have the services of school all-time punting average leader Blake Gillikin for one more season, they added more depth to their punting unit on Monday when former Norfolk State punter Taylor Goettie announced his transfer to Penn State.
Goettie was named Norfolk State’s special teams player of the year as a freshman, and he finished his sophomore campaign by posting the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s third-best punting average (42.1). His 42.1 yards-per-punt average last ranked No. 22 in FBS. Goettie kicked a career-best 61-yard punt last season against N.C. Central.
Goettie is expected to walk-on at Penn State as a junior in time for the 2019 season.
