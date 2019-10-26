Rare field goals lift Lancers in conference finale

Red zone field goals might be looked upon by some as mere consolation prizes for failing to score a touchdown.
Unless of course, they win you a game and a conference title.
Neshannock High’s Tristan Tuck booted two of the three-pointers in the second half of the Lancers’ WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference game last night at Shenango to lift his team to a 13-7 victory. The win clinched at least a share of the conference title for Neshannock (6-1 in conference, 8-2 overall) and assured the Lancers of the league’s top playoff seed. Neshannock would win the conference crown outright should Freedom (5-1, 7-2) lose Saturday at Western Beaver (3-3, 6-3).
The field goals were just Tuck’s second and third of the season. His first came a week ago in Neshannock’s 36-0 romp over Western Beaver. Friday night’s pair were a tad more crucial. He snapped a 7-7 halftime deadlock with a 26-yarder to cap the Lancers’ opening drive of the third quarter, then added a 27-yarder just three plays into the final frame.
“Tristan Tuck came up big for us,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “He’s always tugging at my shirt, he wants to kick field goals, kick field goals. The last two weeks we’ve called on him and he’s been there.
“He puts a lot of time in by himself. He’s a soccer standout at Neshannock but he puts a lot of time and effort into his craft, his kicking, and tonight and it really paid off for us. I’m proud of him.”
Neshannock posted the game’s opening score on a 7-yard run by Braden Gennock on the first play of the second quarter. Gennock went on to rush for 123 yards on 24 carries.
Shenango (3-4, 6-4) knotted the score with 3:49 to go before the half on a 9-yard pass from Tino Campoli to Aaron Martin.
Limiting Neshannock — which had been averaging over 36 points per game — to just 13 markers was a feather in the cap of Shenango’s defense. However, the offense, — which got 91 yards rushing on 19 carries from Reis Watkins — was unable to capitalize on at least two key scoring opportunities. Shenango turned the ball over on downs after driving as far as the Neshannock 27 in the third quarter, then again at the Lancers’ 9 in the fourth.
“We knew they were going to have a couple of plays here and there, but we’re confident in our defense,” Mozzocio said. “If you check after the New Brighton game what we’ve done, it’s pretty amazing the way our defense is playing.
“Our offense gave us enough and moved the ball when we needed to keep the clock running, and that’s all you can ask for.”
The loss capped a bittersweet season for Shenango, which improved from one win a year ago to six in 2019. Its four losses came to the conference’s four playoff teams, and three of those setbacks were by a combined 21 points.
“We really feel a possession here or there, we probably could have won those games,” coach Jimmy Graham said. “Maybe the Freedom game (a 34-13 loss) we came out a little flat but our other three losses by 10, five and six. That’s hard, but football’s a game of inches.
“We just ask our kids to play hard, and they did. We had a good group of kids this year that really bought into our plan and our culture. I feel like this group of seniors will be the turning point when they look back and say, ‘That’s when Shenango football turned itself around.’”
Neshannock now heads to the playoffs, and for most teams, a hard-fought game such as Friday night’s would be just what the doctor ordered as a final tune-up for postseason play.
“It is, but in this conference, you’re tested every week,” Mozzocio said. “We’ve been in the playoffs, it feels like, for the last five weeks of the season. Everyone you play is a good, formidable opponent and it’s been a lot of fun for us to come out on top.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling for these young men and the work and the time and effort that they put into it. All the glory and everything goes to those guys. They’ve done a great job.”
