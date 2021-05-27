MARS — The Shenango High softball team got off to a strong start Wednesday.
Then Mother Nature halted the Lady Wildcats’ progress.
Shenango built a 3-0 lead by the top of the third inning before heavy rain prompted the suspension of its WPIAL Class 2A semifinal matchup against Ligonier Valley at Mars High School.
The game will be resumed in the top of the third inning with one out at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mars. The Lady Wildcats, who are the visiting team, are batting. Shenango’s Leyna Mason is in the batter’s box with no count on her and Mia Edwards on first base. Edwards reached base on a walk.
The teams left the field Wednesday as the rain came down and the game was halted for 75 minutes. The umpires elected to suspend the game with both teams agreeing to the suspension.
“The umpires were very closely locked in to the radar,” Lady Wildcats coach Pat Quahliero said. “It came down real heavy. The field really wasn’t the issue, it was the rain.
“I don’t think (suspending the game) will affect us at all. Any time after a rain delay there is a risk. It’s hard to say who will react one way or another. I’m glad both pitchers will have a chance to complete this game without the threat of rain or a wet ball.”
Thursday’s game is the third and final contest of the day scheduled at Mars. There are two consolation games slated to start at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. There are no lights at the stadium.
The winner will advance to the WPIAL Class 2A championship and square off against Laurel, a 15-4 victor over Frazier. The championship game is set for June 2 or June 3 at a time to be determined at California University of Pennsylvania. All four semifinal teams have secured spots in the PIAA playoffs.
Shenango (15-4) scored all three of its runs in the second inning.
Madison Iwanejko worked a walk for the Lady Wildcats in the second inning on a 3-2 count. She took second on a wild pitch. Ashley DeCarbo struck out for the first out of the inning. Kam Robertson drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Rhiannon Boone struck out for the second out.
Lacey Kale then delivered Shenango’s lone hit on a looping popup in front of the pitcher’s circle. Kale hit the ball off the fists. Lady Rams pitcher Maddie Griffin dove for the ball but couldn’t come up with it. Griffin picked the ball up and tried to throw out Robertson at second base. But she threw the ball into center field and the ball rolled all the way to the fence, scoring Iwanejko, Robertson and Kale on the play.
“I don’t think we could ask for anything more,” Quahliero said of the team’s current position. “They handed us some runs; we’ll take it.”
Edwards started and has pitched the first two innings. She has allowed one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.
“Mia is doing great,” Quahliero said. “The girls are super excited. I would say more excited than nervous; they’re enjoying it.”
Griffin has six strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings pitched for Ligonier Valley. She has thrown 10 no-hitters and four perfect games this season.
