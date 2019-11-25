DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jon Rahm was still getting his head around the biggest, gutsiest and richest victory of his career when the name of his golfing idol was dropped into the conversation.
By winning the Race to Dubai title on the European Tour with a one-stroke win at the World Tour Championship, Rahm was reminded, he became only the second Spaniard after the late Seve Ballesteros to finish a season as Europe’s No. 1 player.
“Did I? Oh man, I didn’t even think about that,” an emotional Rahm said, putting his hands to his face after forgetting the narrative he had spoken about all week in the Middle East.
Maybe that’s what landing a jackpot of $5 million does to you.
Rahm, the world No. 5, got up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie at the 18th hole to secure the biggest payday of his career Sunday — $3 million, the richest first prize in golf, for winning the World Tour Championship and a bonus of $2 million for finishing first in the Race to Dubai.
“I feel like I’m going to start crying,” said Rahm, who pushed Tommy Fleetwood — who also would have become European No. 1 with a win on the Earth Course — into second place.
Rahm, who started the final round tied for the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera, birdied five of his first seven holes to power into a six-stroke lead.
However, Fleetwood — playing one group ahead — finished as well as Rahm had started, tapping in at No. 18 for a fifth birdie in his last seven holes. It gave him a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with Rahm, just as Spaniard was putting on the 17th green.
Rahm’s birdie putt there came up a few centimeters short so he needed a birdie on the par-5 last for the win. His drive was perfect, his approach leaked right and found the bunker, but he chipped out to 4 feet and rolled in the putt for a 68 as Fleetwood watched in the scorer’s tent. Rahm finished on 19 under par overall.
Duncan wins PGA event
in playoff over simpson
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Duncan made a 12-foot putt on the second hole of a playoff with Webb Simpson on Sunday in the RSM Classic for his first PGA Tour title.
Playing two groups ahead of Simpson on Sea Island’s Seaside Course, Duncan birdied three of the last four holes in regulation for a 5-under 65. He two-putted the par-5 15th for a birdie, made a 6-footer on the par-3 17th and a 25-footer on the par-4 18th.
Simpson birdied 15 and 16 and closed with two pars, making a 5-footer on 18 for a 67 to match Duncan at 19-under 263. They played the 18th twice in the playoff, matching pars on the first extra hole.
The 30-year-old Duncan regained his PGA Tour card with a 12th-place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals after finishing 163rd in the FedEx Cup standings. He shot a 61 on Friday.
Sebastian Munoz was a stroke back after a 68.
Brendon Todd, seeking his third straight PGA Tour victory, was fourth at 16 under after a 72. He took a two-stroke lead into the final round.
The victory sends Duncan to the Masters for the first time, along with the PGA Championship. Until this year, he had played in only two majors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.